India’s power demand rose sharply in September, but a fall in hydropower output left the grid short in the evening hours and forced thermal plants to work harder, according to JM Financial’s latest report.

Power consumption in September 2026 stood at 162 billion units (BU), up 11% from a year earlier, the brokerage said. Peak demand reached 269 GW, a rise of 17%. Consumption for the year so far is at 982 BU or 982 billion kWh, up 10%.

Power demand and thermal generation rise

Total generation rose 11% to 173 BU in September. The evening peak deficit exceeded 7 GW during the month, which JM Financial attributed largely to a 16% drop in hydro generation. Hydro output was 19 BU.

Thermal plants filled the gap. Thermal generation rose 16% to 118 BU, and the coal-plant load factor (PLF) climbed to 69% from 62% a year ago. Gas PLF rose to 27% from 17%. Renewables generated 29 BU, up 13%.

Coal stocks plunge as fuel costs rise

The higher thermal run has thinned out inventories. Coal stock at power plants was 19 million tonnes (MT) at the end of September, against 47 MT a year earlier, a fall of 60%. Coal production in August was 67 MT, down 4% from 69 MT in August 2025. Dispatches rose 5% to 82 MT.

Imported fuel has also become costlier. Indonesian coal of 5,900 kcal/kg averaged $111 per tonne in September, up 8% from August and 47% from a year ago. The report said LNG prices have risen from $10.8 per million British thermal units in February, before the Middle East escalation, to $26 at the end of September.

Prices on the exchange reflected the tightness. The weighted average market clearing price on the Indian Energy Exchange was Rs 4.9 per kWh in September, compared with Rs 3.4 a year earlier. Real-time market volume rose 10.6% to 5,294 million units.

Solar, wind capacity additions and tenders

India added 3,011 MW of solar capacity and 681 MW of wind in September. In the same month last year, the additions were 4,202 MW and 443 MW. For the year so far, solar additions are at 20,791 MW against 21,686 MW in the same period of FY26. Wind additions are at 3,106 MW against 3,086 MW.

JM Financial described renewable tendering as soft, with solar plus battery storage or standalone storage making up a major share of bids. Over 1,022 MW of solar tenders were floated in September, led by a 700 MW pan-India tender from the Solar Energy Corporation of India. Standalone battery tenders of 575 MW and 1,400 MWh were also floated.

Two large storage tenders were awarded. MSEDCL’s 2,000 MW and 4,000 MWh tender went to 11 players at tariffs of Rs 2.38 lakh to Rs 2.40 lakh per MW per month. SJVN’s 265 MW and 530 MWh tender went to NLC India Renewables at Rs 2.35 lakh per MW per month.

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Solar raw material prices ease

Prices of key solar raw materials, excluding LNG, are trending down, the report said. Silver was at $64.5 per troy ounce at the end of September, compared with $92.1 in January. Aluminium was at $3,274 per tonne, against $3,545. Module and cell prices were stable during the month.

Renewable energy pipeline and discom dues

The report noted that 150 GW of renewable capacity, 43 GW of thermal, 29 GW of hydro including pumped storage, and 8 GW of nuclear are under construction as of end-June. Outstanding dues of discoms to generators stood at Rs 857 billion at the end of September. The average before the late payment surcharge rules came into force was Rs 127 billion.

Power supply and fuel costs outlook

The September numbers show a grid that is meeting demand but with less room for error. Evening hours remain the pressure point, and with hydro output down and coal stocks at 19 MT, thermal plants have little buffer if demand stays high.

Fuel costs add to the concern. Imported coal at $111 per tonne and LNG at $26 per million British thermal units make marginal thermal generation more expensive, which is already visible in exchange prices.

On the renewable side, capacity additions continue at a steady pace, and the under-construction pipeline of 150 GW is large. Falling silver and aluminium prices and stable module costs help developers with input costs.