FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) reported a 20.96% rise in Q4FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 2,994 crore, up from Rs 2,475 crore in Q4FY25.

The increase in profit was driven by higher volumes and proceeds from the divestment of its stake in Nutritionalab.

HUL Q4FY26 highlights

Revenue from sale of products was up 8.13% at Rs 16,172 crore in Q4FY26 as against Rs 16,172 crore a year ago. This was “driven by 6% Underlying Volume Growth,” said HUL in its Q4FY26 release.

Total expenses in the quarter were at Rs 16,615 crore, up 7.2%. Total income, which includes other income, was up 5.01% to Rs 16,580 crore. “This marks our highest growth in 12 quarters,” it said.

HUL FY26 highlights

For the entire FY26, HUL reported a profit of Rs 15,059 crore, which was helped by the divestment of Nutritionalab. Total income rose 4.6% to Rs 65,219 crore.

Commenting on results, CEO and Managing Director Priya Nair said: “Financial Year 2026 witnessed an improved demand environment driven by supportive macro-economic policies.”

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During the year, HUL took decisive actions to accelerate growth, including sharpening the portfolio, scaling investments, strengthening frontline demand generation capabilities, and simplifying the organisation to drive speed, focus, and execution.

“These initiatives resulted in consistent improvement in performance through the year with 8% revenue growth and 7% underlying sales growth in the March quarter, translating into 5% underlying sales growth for the financial year,” she said.

How HUL is dealing with Middle East impact?

Hindustan Unilever said it is relying on cost cuts and calibrated price hikes to counter commodity and currency volatility stemming from Iran-US war.

Rising raw material costs, exacerbated toward the end of the March quarter by a conflict-driven spike in crude prices, have put pressure on margins for consumer goods makers, even as demand shows signs of recovery.

“Heightened geopolitical tensions have led to commodity and currency volatility,” said Priya Nair.

“We are navigating these headwinds through disciplined savings, the resilience of our global and local supply chain and calibrated pricing actions. Looking ahead, we are well positioned to navigate this volatile operating environment, supported by our strong brands, robust financial position and operational agility,” she added.

Nair also said the company is balancing price increases, cost savings and advertising spends to offset “short-term impacts.”





