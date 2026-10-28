Hindustan Unilever’s net profit increased 3.91% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,790 crore in Q2FY27, from Rs 2,685 crore reported in Q2FY26.

Hindustan Unilever reported its consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 18,037 crore, up 14.78% YoY, from Rs 15,734.74 crore reported in Q2FY26.

On a sequential basis, Hindustan Unilever’s net profit increased 4.38%. Revenue also increased 5.18% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

HUL declares Rs 19 dividend

HUL has announced an interim dividend of Rs 19 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27. It has fixed November 12, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders. The dividend will be paid on November 25.

HUL CEO says India’s consumption outlook remains positive

Priya Nair, CEO and Managing Director, commented, “In September quarter, we delivered 15% Underlying Sales Growth, our highest in the last 14 quarters, with Turnover of Rs 18,071 crores. Underlying Volume Growth was strong at 7% reflecting sustained momentum driven by our focus on crafting desirable brands and strengthening future-fit Go-to-Market. Indian economy remains resilient, with healthy macro indicators supporting a positive consumption environment. We continue to invest in building longterm capabilities and remain anchored to the ‘Winning in New India’ strategy of delivering competitive, volume-led profit growth.”

HUL share price

The share price of HUL has declined 1.66% in the intraday trading session.