Hindustan Unilever (HUL) reported underlying volume growth of 7% in the September quarter (Q2FY27), its strongest performance on this metric since the first quarter (Q1) of FY22 (9%), as demand improved across key product categories. Consolidated revenue rose 14.5% year-on-year to Rs 18,226 crore, while consolidated net profit edged up nearly 4% to Rs 2,790 crore, marginally above street estimates of Rs 2,784 crore for the period.

Revenue exceeded Bloomberg’s consensus estimate of Rs 17,582 crore based on a poll of 12 analysts. The company’s underlying sales growth reached 15%, its highest in 14 quarters, it said on Wednesday. Shares of HUL closed trade down 0.38% on the BSE on Wednesday to Rs 1,813 apiece amid a volatile broader market. The BSE Sensex closed trade down 0.48% to 73,246.03 points.

HUL attributed the muted profit growth in Q2 to a favourable base effect, with the year-ago period benefiting from exceptional items that included tax-related gains of Rs 273 crore. Profit after tax but before exceptional items grew 9% year on year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 8% year-on-year to Rs 4,089 crore, marginally ahead of street estimates of Rs 4,018 crore. However, the Ebitda margin contracted by 140 basis points year-on-year to 22.4% amid persistent inflationary pressures.

“The Indian economy remains resilient, with healthy macro indicators supporting a positive consumption environment,” Priya Nair, CEO & MD of HUL, said. “We continue to invest in building long-term capabilities and remain anchored to the ‘Winning in New India’ strategy of delivering competitive, volume-led profit growth,” she said.

Home care and beauty lead growth

Home care was the strongest-performing segment, recording underlying sales growth of 22%, supported by double-digit underlying volume growth. The fabric-wash business delivered strong double-digit growth across liquids, powders and bars, while household care accelerated on the back of volume growth. Vim Liquids continued to outperform, posting double-digit, volume-led growth.

The beauty and wellbeing segment reported underlying sales growth of 16%, also driven by double-digit volume growth. Hair care strengthened its double-digit, volume-led growth trajectory, while skin care and colour cosmetics delivered double-digit, volume-led growth. Premium skin care sustained its momentum, supported by double-digit growth in organised trade.

Personal care recorded underlying sales growth of 9%. Skin cleansing delivered double-digit underlying sales growth, aided by price increases. Focused market-development initiatives in Pears and Dove Bars supported double-digit, volume-led growth in the segment.

The foods business also reported underlying sales growth of 9%, although underlying volume growth remained in the low single digits. Packaged foods delivered broad-based, double-digit growth, while coffee recorded high-single-digit growth driven by volumes.

Performance across HUL’s acquired brands was mixed. Oziva, in the health and wellbeing segment, reported subdued performance, while Minimalist accelerated growth and expanded the portfolio through innovations in emerging demand spaces.

HUL also declared an interim dividend of Rs 19 per share for the quarter.