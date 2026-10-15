Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) has called for electricity tariff reforms, lower demand charges and faster power connections to improve the viability of public electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, as high investment costs and low utilisation continue to weigh on returns.

“A more supportive tariff framework would improve project viability,” said Debasish Basak, executive director-retail at HPCL. Rational demand charges, transparent electricity tariffs and timely enhancement of sanctioned power loads would help lower operating costs and accelerate the development of public charging infrastructure, he said.

HPCL has recommended a coordinated review of electricity tariffs, demand charges, grid-connection costs and service-charge ceilings to improve the economics of charging stations.

Charger utilisation varies by location, capacity and vehicle segment. DC fast chargers may require utilisation of 15-25% to achieve attractive economics, depending on electricity tariffs, capital costs and operating expenses, Basak said.

HPCL aims to have around 6,000 chargers by the end of FY27. The company added 640 chargers last financial year and another 541 between April and September this year. Its network has grown 8% to 5,826 charging facilities, comprising 2,180 AC slow chargers and 3,656 DC fast chargers.

The company is also targeting electric trucks and buses across 50 highway corridors, while prioritising utilisation, operational uptime and repeat usage to build a commercially sustainable charging business by March 2030.

HPCL plans to deploy around 100 chargers rated at 240 kW along strategic highway corridors to reduce charging time and support long-distance EV travel.

The company is expanding beyond fuel stations into residential complexes, offices, malls, commercial hubs and fleet depots, using partnerships and asset-light models where these offer better returns.

HPCL has installed charging stations at eight residential welfare associations in Mumbai and Bengaluru, with energy dispensation exceeding 5 MWh. It is exploring partnerships with housing societies, real estate developers and charging operators to expand residential charging, including overnight AC charging supported by metering, billing and digital access systems.

The company is also working with vehicle manufacturers and charging operators to improve customer access, vehicle compatibility and charger discovery. Battery swapping is another focus, particularly for high-utilisation two-wheelers, three-wheelers and commercial fleets that require quick turnaround times.

HPCL expects EV charging to evolve from a customer-retention and footfall initiative into a sustainable business over the next three to five years. Higher utilisation, reliable operations, competitive power procurement and disciplined investment will be critical to achieving this transition.

“Our objective is not merely to install chargers, but to build a profitable and dependable electric-mobility business,” Basak said.