Navratna PSU Hindustan Petroleum Corporation’s (HPCL) net profit fell 6% year-on-year to Rs 3,625 crore in Q2 FY27 against Rs 3,859 crore reported in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, the company bounced back into profit against a net loss of Rs 12,264 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

The oil marketing company’s consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended September stood at Rs 1.39 lakh crore, advancing nearly 29% YoY from Rs 1.10 lakh crore reported in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, HPCL’s topline contracted 4% from Rs 1.45 lakh crore reported in the trailing quarter.

HPCL Q2 FY27 crude throughput at 6.20 MMT

During Q2 FY27, HPCL’s refineries recorded crude throughput of 6.20 million metric tonnes, operating at 100% capacity. Crude throughput refers to the volume of crude oil processed by a refinery into usable petroleum products like petrol, diesel, and LPG over a specific timeframe.

HPCL’s Visakh refinery, operating at 95% of its capacity, registered a crude throughput of 3.60 MMT, while the PSU’s Mumbai refinery recorded a crude throughput of 2.60 MMT, operating at 109% of its capacity.

HPCL marketing and sales performance

The OMC’s sales, including exports, registered a 5% YoY growth in Q2 FY27 at 12.73 MMT. Its domestic sales expanded 4.9%, while combined sales of Petrol (MS) and Diesel (HSD) stood at 7.78 MMT, rising 10% YoY.

HPCL’s total LPG sales for the reporting period stood at 2.03 MMT, and its pipeline throughput for Q2 FY27 stood at 6.99 MMT.

During the July-September period, HPCL mechanically completed a 201-km-long LPG pipeline from Haldia to Panagarh in West Bengal. The pipeline is currently in its pre-commissioning stage.

As of September 30, 2026, HPCL had 25,245 retail outlets across the country.

HPCL share price

HPCL ended the trade at Rs 340.80 on October 22, down nearly 2% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its share price has fallen 5%, while over the past six months, HPCL’s stock has declined by more than 9%.