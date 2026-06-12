The landscape of Indian educational technology has undergone a dramatic transformation over the last few years. The post-pandemic reality forced a harsh reckoning—mega-unicorns stumbled under the weight of unsustainable growth, while others successfully vaulted into the public markets.

In this “EdTech 2.0” era, survival hinges not on aggressive cash burn, but on product quality, sustainable customer acquisition, and genuine technological integration.

Navigating quietly but steadily through this turbulence is Oda Class, a Bengaluru-based K-12 online tutoring startup. While its larger peers dominated the headlines—for better or worse—Oda Class has been meticulously refining a high-retention, dual-teacher model that is currently turning heads in the sector.

The Dual-Teacher Engine and the “Bridge Course”

Founded in 2019, Oda Class approached the chronic issue of online student engagement with a unique operational framework.

“We focus on best teachers, and our best teachers should provide the best quality teaching to our students,” says Vikas Pratap Singh, Business Head at Oda Class. “And then we follow a dual-teacher model”.

In this system, a master teacher delivers the live lecture while an academic mentor works in the background to ensure student engagement and provide immediate support throughout the academic year.

The company’s growth trajectory underscores the effectiveness of this approach. From a modest base of roughly 300 students in 2020, Oda Class closed its last academic year with around 53,000 active students. For the current year, the platform has already crossed the 42,000-student mark, keeping its sights set on breaking past 60,000.

A critical component of this customer acquisition strategy is their highly accessible “bridge course.”

“We provide a low entry product… where student and parents can experience our product at very nominal fees, just twenty-nine rupees,” Singh explains. Over six days, students experience the platform’s full capabilities. This micro-commitment serves to demonstrate clear learning outcomes before parents are asked to commit to a long-term program. Once onboarded, students are offered comprehensive year-long courses ranging from ₹15,000 to ₹22,000, covering mathematics, science, logical reasoning, English, social science, and computer science.

“Should you go and see, nowhere in the country where such a good quality, accessible education at these prices are being provided,” emphasizes Vedant Hamirwasia, Director of Oda Class.

The Financial Tightrope: Trimming Losses and Chasing Profitability

Operating an edtech startup is notoriously capital-intensive, but Oda Class is currently rewriting its financial narrative. According to data from Tracxn, the company’s revenue skyrocketed at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 120% over three years, growing from ₹50.6 crore in FY23 to ₹86.5 crore in FY25. Concurrently, the firm has systematically reduced its net losses from ₹71.1 crore in FY22 down to ₹35.4 crore in FY25.

“In the financial year twenty-four, twenty-five, we have almost had a revenue of eighty-seven crores,” notes Vedant, adding that they project revenues between ₹90 crore and ₹95 crore for FY26.

More crucially, the elusive milestone of operational profitability is now within reach. By instilling strict operational discipline and improving team efficiency, Oda Class has significantly narrowed its burn rate. “This year, like if I talk about first quarter, we are neck to neck almost profitable,” Singh shares. Vedant confirms that they are on the right path to achieve full profitability by FY27.

To fuel this next phase of rapid scaling, Oda Class is actively seeking fresh capital. After raising a $500K Series B round in August 2024 from investors like Matrix Partners China and Skywalker Education Technology, the company is now eyeing a larger infusion.

“We are actively looking for VC funding and not only from Singapore, China, we are also looking for VC funding from India,” says Hamirwasia. He notes that they are seeking a substantial round, “easily around ten million dollars”

Weathering Regulatory Storms

The journey has not been without its serious hurdles. In 2023, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated investigations into Oda Class under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), examining allegations related to fund transfers and the company’s Chinese ownership structure.

When asked about the ongoing regulatory scrutiny, Vedant offered a candid perspective, noting that the matter is progressing toward closure. “For us, transparency was always non-negotiable since the beginning,” he asserts. “We have fully cooperated with authorities, and we’ve always had open communication with our investors and our stakeholders,” he adds.

Interestingly, leadership views this challenging period as a crucible that hardened their operational focus. Because their core metrics—such as student enrollment and parent retention—continued to grow steadily despite external pressures, the management emerged with renewed confidence in their foundational business model.

EdTech 2.0: The AI Frontier

While several legacy online platforms pivoted aggressively to offline brick-and-mortar centers over the last two years, Oda Class is decidedly swimming against the current. They are doubling down on their digital-first DNA, propelled by a major technological leap: Artificial Intelligence.

After three years of quiet development, Oda Class has rolled out a K-12 AI learning agent. This tool leverages the massive troves of learning data generated by students who spend an average of one hour daily on the platform.

The AI agent operates across four critical pillars: planning, doubt resolution, adaptive learning, and companionship. The AI agent acts as a live tutor, helping with study schedules, learning customization, and class companionship.

“We are not planning to go offline because our online segment is very strong and growing every year,” affirms Singh. Instead, the strategy is to further optimize their proven digital model with the bespoke power of AI.

The Road Ahead

As Indian edtech continues its vital correction phase, companies are no longer judged solely on user-acquisition metrics but also on unit economics, genuine pedagogical impact, and regulatory hygiene.

Oda Class appears to be meticulously ticking these boxes. By steadfastly adhering to their dual-teacher model, pushing boundaries with deep AI integration, and steering the ship toward imminent profitability, the company is crafting a compelling playbook for sustainable growth.

Whether they successfully close their targeted $10 million funding round and hit their ambitious profitability targets remains to be seen. However, as the dust settles on the initial edtech boom, Oda Class’s measured, product-centric approach is positioning them as a resilient contender in the classroom of tomorrow.