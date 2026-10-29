Over the past two decades, India Inc has spawned thousands of new companies, testimony to the country’s vibrant entrepreneurial spirit. Riding a fast-growing economy, businesses have emerged to serve changing lifestyles, consumption patterns and an increasingly young population. The start-up ecosystem alone has produced hundreds of successful enterprises, many now listed on the bourses at valuations that would make established companies envious.

For EY, shortlisting candidates across categories for the inaugural FE Leadership Awards was no easy task. The challenge was to look beyond apparent success and identify businesses whose performance reflected genuine strength and staying power.

Financial results offered a starting point, but the quality of those numbers demanded closer scrutiny. Given the differences between sectors, a cookie-cutter approach would not suffice. Understanding industry dynamics, identifying relevant operating metrics and benchmarking companies against competitors were essential to judging performance fairly. Corporate governance standards, together with observations from auditors and credit rating agencies, were equally important.

In categories such as sustainability, numbers alone could not capture the full picture. EY’s team had to examine corporate initiatives closely, assessing not merely the ambition of stated commitments but whether they translated into tangible, meaningful outcomes.

The exercise called for both analytical rigour and informed judgment, ensuring that the shortlist reflected more than scale or headline growth. It sought to recognise businesses demonstrating resilience, responsible leadership and the capacity to create enduring value.