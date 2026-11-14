Adani Green Energy Ltd has sought to cut the declared cost of its 1,500-megawatt Tarali pumped storage project in Maharashtra’s Satara district from Rs 5,675 crore to Rs 56.75 crore, one-hundredth of the original figure, according to documents and records reviewed by The Indian Express.

The revision matters because it shrinks, in the same proportion, the wildlife conservation deposit the Adani Group company must pay to the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve: from Rs 227 crore to about Rs 2.27 crore. The Maharashtra forest department accepted the revised cost, and Adani Green Energy has since deposited Rs 56.75 lakh, 1% of the new figure.

The balance is due after the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) clears the project, which lies in the deemed eco-sensitive zone of the Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary.

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On November 6, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) directed the state forest department to investigate the matter on priority.

The direction followed an October 30 complaint by Satara’s Honorary Wildlife Warden, Rohan Bhate, to the Prime Minister’s grievance portal and to the Maharashtra Chief Minister through the Aaple Sarkar portal, alleging an ‘incorrect cost of the project’.

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Part 1: Where it is

The Tarali pumped storage project sits on the Tarali dam reservoir in Satara’s Patan taluka. Zoom in to see how it falls within the deemed eco-sensitive zone of the Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary.

Part 2: The project

A 1,500-megawatt project on 150.74 hectares of non-forest land across four villages: here is the Tarali project at a glance.

Part 2 · The project

The Tarali project in three numbers

1,500 MW Pumped storage project

150.74 hectares Non-forest land

4 villages in Patan taluka

Nivade · Tondoshi · Kalambe · Jalu

Source: The Indian Express

Part 3: The rule

Projects in a sanctuary’s deemed eco-sensitive zone are asked to deposit up to 4% of their cost for conservation. For Tarali, that meant Rs 227 crore.

Part 3 · The rule

How the conservation deposit works

1. Inside the deemed eco-sensitive zone: A project within 10 km of a sanctuary

2. Up to 4% of the project cost: Private companies are asked to deposit it

3. Paid to the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve: For forest conservation and protection

4% × Rs 5,675 crore = Rs 227 crore: What Adani Green Energy was told to deposit, based on the cost in its Environment Clearance

Source: A senior Maharashtra forest officer, as reported by The Indian Express

Part 4: The decimal point

In a notarised affidavit, Adani Green Energy put the project’s cost at Rs 56.75 crore, one-hundredth of the Rs 5,675 crore in its Environment Clearance. Tap through to see what that does to the conservation deposit.

Part 4 · The decimal point

Rs 5,675 crore or Rs 56.75 crore? What it does to the deposit

Part 5: The paper trail

From the 2025 clearance letter to the Environment Ministry’s call for a probe, nine documents trace how the figure changed. Tap through each one.

Part 6: Who did what

Two trails run side by side: the approvals that led to the revised cost, and the complaint that prompted the inquiries.

Part 6 · Who did what

Two trails, step by step

The approval trail

Environment Ministry-Feb 11, 2025-Clearance letter: Rs 5,675 crore

State Board for Wildlife-Feb 23, 2026-15 conditions, including a 4% deposit

PCCF (Wildlife)-March 2026-Seeks Rs 227 crore

Adani Green Energy-Sept 8 Affidavit: Rs 56.75 crore

PCCF (Wildlife)-Oct 12 Agrees; asks for 1% now

Adani Green Energy-Then Deposits Rs 56.75 lakh with the tiger reserve

The complaint trail

Rohan Bhate, Honorary Wildlife Warden-Oct 30-Complains to the PM’s portal and the Chief Minister

Deputy Director, Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary-Nov 5-Asked to inquire

Environment Ministry-Nov 6-Asks the state to “investigate on priority”

State forest department-Has also initiated a probe

Source: Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Maharashtra forest department; company affidavit; as reported by The Indian Express. Dates from September onwards are in 2026.

Part 7: Voices

What the company, the state’s Chief Wildlife Warden and the complainant say about the revised project cost.

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What they say



“All the Tarali PSP elements are within private land ownership… and have no Forest land”.

Adani Group spokesperson

Did not respond to the specific question on the revised project cost.

“You should ask the company why it submitted an affidavit with a revised project cost”.

M Srinivas Reddy, PCCF (Wildlife)

“Even a layman would understand that such a huge power project cannot happen on such a low budget”.

Rohan Bhate, complainant

Source: The Indian Express

Part 8 · Where it stands

What’s still pending

National Board for Wildlife – Yet to consider the project (Pending)

Balance deposit – 3% of revised cost (Rs 1.7075 crore), due after NBWL approval (Pending)

Environment Ministry’s direction – State asked on Nov 6 to investigate on priority (Under way)

State forest department probe – Initiated (Under way)

Koyna sanctuary Deputy Director – Asked on Nov 5 to inquire into the complaint (Under way)

Source: Maharashtra forest department; Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; as reported by The Indian Express. As of November 2026.