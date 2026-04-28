Honda Cars India will launch of two models, the updated City sedan and the all-new ZR-V SUV on May 22, 2026, according to industry sources. While the company has issued a “block your date” communication for the day, it has not officially confirmed the product details.

The spotlight will be on the ZR-V, which will be introduced as a full CBU import and positioned as Honda’s flagship SUV in India. Expected to be priced between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom), it will be the most expensive Honda model on sale in the country, competing with premium offerings such as the Volkswagen Tiguan and Skoda Kodiaq.

The move marks Honda’s entry into the higher end of the SUV market, a space it has so far not addressed in India since the discontinuation of the CR-V back in 2020.

The ZR-V is powered by a 2.0-litre strong hybrid powertrain delivering around 180 hp, paired with an e-CVT automatic, and the India-bound SUV model is expected to carry similar specifications and equipment list.

Alongside, Honda will roll out the second facelift of the fifth-generation City, which continues to be a key volume driver for the brand. The update will bring mild exterior revisions, including refreshed lighting elements and bumpers, but the primary focus will be on enhancing in-cabin features to stay competitive and gather more sales which have been in averaging at a mere 500 units a month since the last six months.

The refreshed City is expected to add ventilated front seats, a larger infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, and a 360-degree camera—addressing gaps versus rivals such as the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia. Mechanically, the sedan is likely to remain unchanged, continuing with the 1.5-litre petrol and strong hybrid powertrain options.

Separately, Honda has also begun testing its first electric vehicle for India, the 0 Series SUV, which is expected to go on sale in early 2027, signalling the company’s gradual shift towards electrification in the domestic market.