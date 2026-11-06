Honasa Consumer, the parent company of Mamaearth, on Friday reported an 86.7 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹73 crore for the September quarter (Q2 FY27), compared with ₹39 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 36 per cent to ₹731 crore from ₹538 crore a year ago, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) nearly doubled to ₹93 crore from ₹48 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s EBITDA margin expanded 389 basis points year-on-year to 12.7 per cent from 8.9 per cent, driven by advertising and marketing efficiencies, a favourable channel mix and operating leverage, according to its investor presentation.

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Underlying volume growth (UVG), excluding the impact of price changes, stood at 31.3 per cent, indicating volume-led growth during the quarter.

The company generated ₹110 crore in cash during the first half of FY27, more than five times the year-ago level, it said.

Honasa’s focus categories, including face cleansers, shampoo, face serums, suncare and moisturisers, among others, recorded growth of over 40 per cent, with their contribution to the company’s portfolio increasing 369 basis points year-on-year.

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Across channels, e-commerce registered growth of over 20 per cent, while general trade secondary sales grew more than 40 per cent year-on-year. Modern trade offtake also increased over 40 per cent.

Its younger brands, including The Derma Co, Aqualogica, Dr Sheth’s, BBlunt, Staze and Reginald Men, accelerated to over 45 per cent year-on-year growth.

Mamaearth continued to report high-teens growth, with offline market share in face cleansers rising 140 basis points year-on-year to 7.1 per cent and shampoo market share increasing 52 basis points to 2.7 per cent, as of Q2 FY27.