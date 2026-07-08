The home services platforms are increasingly betting on at-home beauty as the next growth engine, shifting focus beyond repair and maintenance services to a category that offers higher repeat usage, standardised delivery and opportunities to deepen customer relationships. NoBroker’s recent foray into the segment signals intensifying competition in a market where users typically book services once or twice a month and repeat rates are estimated at around 50%, according to industry estimates.

The move reflects a broader shift in the convenience economy, where platforms are looking beyond speed to eliminate the friction associated with everyday tasks. Unlike plumbing or electrical repairs, beauty services are easier to standardise, train for and price, while generating recurring demand that can improve customer retention and create opportunities to cross-sell other home services.

NoBroker enters beauty services

NoBroker recently launched its beauty services brand, Zivora, in Bengaluru, joining category leader Urban Company and newer entrant Snabbit in the space. The proptech and home services platform said it already completes around 200,000 home service jobs every month across categories such as painting, cleaning, plumbing, electrical work and AC servicing. For its beauty business, it has trained over 200 professionals and plans to expand the service to more cities.

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For the company, the attraction lies less in the market’s size than in its low organised penetration. Amit Kumar Agarwal, co-founder and CEO of NoBroker, said organised at-home beauty services have reached less than 10% of the potential market. Internal data shows only 7-8% of apartments have ever availed a home salon service, leaving a large pool of first-time customers still untapped.

Industry experts said beauty stands out from traditional home services because customers know exactly what service they are buying and what it will cost. That reduces uncertainty in delivery while making it easier for platforms to train professionals and maintain consistent quality across cities.

“At-home beauty allows both the customer and the business to have clear offerings, pricing and outcomes. Unlike a plumber or electrician, there is very little troubleshooting involved, so training, pricing and fulfilment become much simpler,” Archana Jahagirdar, founder and managing partner at venture capital firm Rukam Capital, said.

Why consumers prefer at-home beauty services

She said consumer behaviour has also evolved rapidly as people increasingly seek to outsource routine tasks to save time. The inconvenience of travelling to salons, finding parking or stepping out with young children is prompting more consumers to opt for services delivered at home, much like they have embraced quick commerce for groceries and essentials.

Jahagirdar said the category is still in its early stages despite years of investment by established players. Given the market size and low penetration, she believes there is room for multiple companies to scale successfully, with execution rather than pricing likely to determine winners.

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That execution, she said, becomes critical because service quality depends on human interaction, where poor training or inconsistent customer experience can quickly erode trust. Technology’s role is therefore to reduce ambiguity for both customers and professionals rather than merely facilitate bookings.

Rajeev Nayar, partner, consumer goods, at KPMG in India, said as more platforms enter the segment, differentiation is expected to come less from discounts and more from consistency, trust and service quality. For NoBroker, the category also offers a strategic advantage. Agarwal said women are often the primary decision-makers for home services within households, making beauty a natural entry point to build deeper customer engagement and drive demand across multiple home service categories.