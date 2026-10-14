Hindustan Oil Exploration Company (HOEC) has appointed Debabrata Das as its chief financial officer. The appointment takes effect on October 16. He replaces Allen Joseph Andrade, who is stepping down from the post.

The Board of Directors approved the change at a meeting on October 13, the company said in a filing to the exchanges. As per the filing, Das will be based at HOEC’s corporate office in Chennai.

Why Allen Andrade stepped down as HOEC CFO

Andrade’s resignation takes effect at the close of business hours on October 15. The Board took note of it at the same meeting. The company said he has stepped down for personal reasons. He will stay on as Financial Advisor to HOEC.

In that role, Andrade will work remotely from Mumbai. He will visit the Chennai office when needed, the company said. In a resignation letter dated October 12, Andrade referred to an email he had sent on July 8, 2026. He said the email conveyed his decision to step down as CFO.

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Andrade wrote that he is unable to continue in the role because of personal reasons. He thanked the Board, management and colleagues for their support. He also said he had extended all necessary assistance for a smooth transition of his responsibilities.

Debabrata Das’s experience and past roles

Das is a Chartered Accountant with more than 20 years of experience in senior finance roles. His work has covered the energy, city gas distribution and infrastructure sectors, according to the company.

He has served as Group CFO at Haryana City Gas. He has also been Head of Corporate Finance at Adani Total Gas, a joint venture between the Adani Group and TotalEnergies. Earlier, he was Lead for Project Finance at GMR Energy.

The company said Das has expertise in fundraising and capital structuring. It added that he has experience in building governance and finance frameworks. According to the filing, Das is not related to any director of the company.

About the company

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company is an oil and gas producer with operations onshore and offshore in India. It takes part in oil and gas blocks through production sharing contracts with the Government of India, along with other entities. It also provides geological and geophysical services and other oilfield services.

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Hindustan Oil Exploration Company share price today

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company’s share price has increased 1.63% as of early trade on October 14. The company’s share price has increased 0.62% in the past month. Hindustan Oil Exploration Company’s share price has increased 10.69% in the past year.