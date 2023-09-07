scorecardresearch
Hitachi Energy bags order from Ayana Renewable Power

The project is scheduled to be commissioned in March 2024.

Written by PTI
Today, 33GW of clean power in India flows through Hitachi Energy's technology.

Hitachi Energy India on Thursday said it has bagged an order from Ayana Renewable Power to provide a grid connection solution for their upcoming 300 MW solar project in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

However, the company did not disclose the value of the order, a company statement said.

Hitachi Energy will provide an engineering, procurement and construction management package that collects all the power generated by the plant and transfers it into the national transmission system.

The project is scheduled to be commissioned in March 2024.

“This project from Ayana Renewable Power is another step towards an integrated renewable energy system,” said N Venu, Managing Director and CEO, India and South Asia, Hitachi Energy.

Today, 33GW of clean power in India flows through Hitachi Energy’s technology, as per the statement. 

First published on: 07-09-2023 at 17:26 IST

