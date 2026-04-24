Hindustan Zinc has reported a massive 67.6% percent YoY profit growth in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-26. The largest zinc producer in the country reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,033 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to a net profit of Rs 3,003 crore in Q4 FY25.

Further, the company posted a 43 percent revenue growth during the quarter. Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 12,692 crore in Q4 FY26. Its revenue in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year was Rs 8,829 crore.

“As we step into our 2.0 growth phase, we are strengthening our strategic roadmap. With our move into critical minerals, we are aligning with future-facing sectors”, Arun Misra, Chief Executive Officer at Hindustan Zinc, said in a statement.

Dividend announced

Hindustan Zinc has declared an interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share. In an exchange disclosure, the company said that its board of directors has approved, “ Declaration of the first interim dividend of Rs. 11/- per equity share i.e. 550 % on face value of Rs. 2/- per share for the Financial Year 2026-27 amounting to Rs. 4648 crores.”

The company has set April 30, 2026, as the record date for the purpose of payment of the first interim dividend.

Hindustan Zinc Q4 production

Hindustan Zinc said it recorded its best-ever mined metal production in a quarter at 315 Kt. The company said that its refined metal production at stood at 282 Kt in Q4 FY26. Furthermore, the Vedanta Group company claimed that it recorded the lowest-ever cost of production of $ 903 per tonne during the quarter.

“We are proud to deliver a record-breaking performance this quarter and for the full year, by crossing a key milestone of 1.1 million tonnes of mined metal production. We also delivered a record quarterly refined metal production at the lowest cost of production of $ 903 per tonne despite the ongoing geopolitical challenges,” Misra said.



