Hindustan Zinc reported Q2FY27 net profit of Rs 6,412 crore, more than doubling from Rs 2,649 crore reported in Q1FY26.

Hindustan Zinc’s Q2 revenue stood at Rs 14,582 crore, up 76.7% year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 8,282 crore reported in Q1FY26.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 108% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 9,285 crore during the quarter, driven by increased metal production, higher metal prices, lower production costs and a stronger dollar.

ALSO READ 5 Value Stocks in India Worth Watching

Its EBITDA margin expanded by around 900 basis points YoY to 62%.

Hindustan Zinc Q2FY27 highlights: Mined metal production rises 5%

In its Q2 press release, Hindustan Zinc reported record mined metal production of 271 kilotonnes (KT), up 5% YoY. Refined metal production also touched a record high of 264 KT, increasing 7% YoY.

The company’s zinc cost of production, excluding royalty, declined 29% YoY to $703 per tonne. Silver production rose 20% YoY to 173 tonnes, contributing significantly to profitability. Hindustan Zinc also generated free cash flow of Rs 6,389 crore before growth capital expenditure.

Hindustan Zinc H1 silver output rises 10%

In H1FY27, Hindustan Zinc recorded its sixth consecutive year of record mined metal production at 539 KT, up 3% YoY. Refined metal production reached an all-time high of 524 KT, marking a 6% YoY increase. The zinc cost of production, excluding royalty, declined 23% YoY to $776 per tonne, while silver production increased 10% YoY to 321 tonnes. Silver contributed approximately 45% to the company’s overall profitability during the period.

The company’s revenue from operations reached a record Rs 28,840 crore in H1FY27, up 77% YoY. EBITDA more than doubled, rising 108% YoY to an all-time high of Rs 17,359 crore, with a margin of 60%. Net profit touched a record Rs 11,881 crore, up 143% YoY. Free cash flow before growth capital expenditure stood at Rs 11,642 crore.