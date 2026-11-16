Hindalco Industries’ subsidiary Novelis has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its two China-based entities for around $265 million (approximately Rs 2,340 crore). The deal also includes a contingent earn-out of $10 million, subject to the achievement of specified conditions.

The entities being sold are Novelis (China) Aluminum Products and Novelis (Shanghai) Aluminum Trading Co. Ltd. Both are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Novelis Inc.

Following the completion of the transaction, the two entities will cease to be subsidiaries of Hindalco Industries.

Novelis China entities contributed 1% to net sales

According to Hindalco’s regulatory filing, the two China entities reported combined net sales of $376 million (Rs 3,319 crore) in FY26. This accounted for approximately 1% of the company’s total net sales during the financial year.

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The entities contributed $259 million (Rs 2,420 crore) to the company’s net worth at the end of the last financial year, representing around 2% of its total net worth.

The sale agreement was signed on November 14 and the transaction is expected to close within 12 months of the agreement’s execution.

About Hindalco

Hindalco Industries is the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. It is a $31-billion metals company and one of the world’s largest aluminium producers by revenue. The company operates across the aluminium value chain, from bauxite mining, alumina refining and aluminium smelting to downstream businesses such as rolling, extrusions and foils. Hindalco is also India’s largest copper producer and has a presence in specialty alumina and hydrates. Its global operations span 48 manufacturing units across 10 countries.

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is a leading global producer of flat-rolled aluminium products and one of the world’s largest aluminium recyclers. It is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries and a part of the Aditya Birla Group. The company operates an integrated network of aluminium rolling and recycling facilities across North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Novelis supplies aluminium sheet and foil products to several industries, including beverage packaging, automotive, aerospace and speciality markets. It also recycles more than 85 billion beverage cans annually.