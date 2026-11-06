Hindalco Industries reported an annual increase of 59% in net profit for the second quarter of the fiscal (FY27) at Rs 7,533 crore, compared to Rs 4,741 crore at the end of Q2FY26, beating Bloomberg estimates of Rs 6,109 crore. This is the highest ever quarterly profit reported by the company.

The aluminium and copper major’s revenue from operations jumped 39% year-on-year to Rs 91,708 crore in the September quarter, from Rs 66,058 crore in the same quarter last year, beating street estimates of Rs 83,546 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 13,757 crore, ahead of Bloomberg estimates of Rs 11,487 crore, and up 42% from Rs 9,684 crore in Q2FY26, benefitting from healthy revenue growth.

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“Our long-term strategy of building an integrated business model across upstream metals and downstream value-added products is translating into a stronger and more resilient earnings profile,” Satish Pai, managing director, Hindalco Industries, said.

Net debt at the end of September was Rs 80,435 crore and debt to Ebitda ratio stood at 1.8 in Q2 as against 1.23 in the same quarter last fiscal.

Profit after tax from India business was Rs 5,852 crore, showing a jump of 91% annually, the company said in its earnings presentation. This increase in PAT is aided by the company’s transition to the new tax regime effective April 1, 2026. Consequently, effective tax rate reduced to 25% during the quarter under review versus 29% in Q2FY26, it added. Revenue at Rs 36,123 crore was up 42% annually, while Ebitda at Rs 9,011 crore was up 66%.

Hindalco’s stock was up 1.88% on Friday at Rs 957.7 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The results were announced during market hours.

Novelis, the company’s US subsidiary, reported revenue of $5.9 billion, up 25% in the same quarter last year, driven by higher metal prices. Adjusted Ebitda at $508 million, was up 20%, supported by structural cost reduction initiatives. Ebitda per tonne in Q2 was $553, up from $448 in Q2 of the previous fiscal.

Shipments for second quarter dipped annually at 919 kilo tonne (KT) as compared to 941 KT a year ago.

Hindalco said that Oswego hot mill production is now at normal levels and producing to demand. Bay Minette continues to advance toward commissioning, with first hot mill coil production targeted for Q4FY27 and commercial shipments expected from Q1FY28, it added.

Capex for the quarter was Rs 20,719 crore, directed towards strategic growth projects.

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Segment-wise performance

Hindalco’s aluminium upstream segment reported a revenue of Rs 13,364 crore, up 33% annually from Rs 10, 078 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, aluminium downstream revenue was Rs 5,511 crore, up 45% from Rs 3,809 crore in the second quarter of FY26. The copper segment posted a revenue of Rs 21,374 crore, up 47% versus Rs 14,563 crore in the same quarter previous year.

Aluminium upstream Ebitda was Rs 7,009 crore, up 55% annually, while downstream aluminium Ebitda at Rs 329 crore, was up 26% y-o-y. Copper business Ebitda was up 164% at Rs 1,673 crore, its highest ever.

Upstream aluminium shipments were up 1% on an annual basis at 345 KT against 341 KT in Q2FY26. Downstream aluminium shipments at 119 KT were up 6% y-o-y, while copper shipments at 116 KT were up 2%.