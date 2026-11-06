Hindalco Industries reported a 58.87% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its Q2FY27 net profit to Rs 7,532 crore, compared with Rs 4,741 crore in Q2FY26.

The company’s revenue rises 38.83% to Rs 91,708 crore, compared with Rs 66,058 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

On a sequential basis, Hindalco net profit increased 7.40%, while revenue increased 8.11% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Hindalco’s Consolidated EBITDA for the second quarter stood at Rs 13,757 crore, registering a growth of 42% year-on-year.

Advertisement

Copper, Novelis contribute to nearly 50% of earnings

“This record performance was underpinned by the strength of Hindalco’s integrated business model led by a solid primary upstream business complemented by strong contributions from its downstream business,” The company said in its press release.

“The Copper business reported its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA, while Novelis sustained improved performance building on Oswego’s normalisation. Together, the non-LME-linked businesses contributed almost 50% to the company’s earnings reflecting sustainable growth despite LME volatility and global macroeconomic headwinds,” Hindalco noted.

ALSO READ KPI Green Energy adds 171.5 MWp to renewable portfolio

Hindalco’s subsidiary Novelis reported revenue of $5.94 billion in Q2FY27, registering a 25% YoY increase compared with $4.74 billion in the corresponding quarter last year.

Aluminium upstream revenue rises 33%

Hindalco’s aluminium upstream business reported revenue of Rs 13,364 crore in Q2FY27, marking a 33% increase from Rs 10,078 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Hindalco’s aluminium downstream business reported sales of 119 Kt in Q2FY27, registering a 6% YoY increase. Revenue rose 45% to Rs 5,511 crore. Hindalco reported an “All-time high quarterly Aluminium Downstream EBITDA at Rs 329 crore, up 26% supported by favourable product mix, premiumisation and higher shipments.”

Copper EBITDA jumps 164% to record high

Hindalco’s copper business reported its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of ₹1,673 crore in Q2FY27, registering a 164% YoY increase from ₹634 crore in Q2FY26.

Revenue increased 47% to ₹21,374 crore from ₹14,563 crore in the year-ago quarter, supported by higher metal prices and better realisations from by-products.

Copper metal sales rose 2% to 116 Kt, compared with 113 Kt in Q2FY26. However, sales of copper continuous cast rods (CCR) remained largely flat at 96 Kt.