Hindalco Industries reported a 58.87% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its Q2FY27 net profit to Rs 7,532 crore, compared with Rs 4,741 crore in Q2FY26.
The company’s revenue rises 38.83% to Rs 91,708 crore, compared with Rs 66,058 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
On a sequential basis, Hindalco net profit increased 7.40%, while revenue increased 8.11% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).
Hindalco’s Consolidated EBITDA for the second quarter stood at Rs 13,757 crore, registering a growth of 42% year-on-year.
Copper, Novelis contribute to nearly 50% of earnings
“This record performance was underpinned by the strength of Hindalco’s integrated business model led by a solid primary upstream business complemented by strong contributions from its downstream business,” The company said in its press release.
“The Copper business reported its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA, while Novelis sustained improved performance building on Oswego’s normalisation. Together, the non-LME-linked businesses contributed almost 50% to the company’s earnings reflecting sustainable growth despite LME volatility and global macroeconomic headwinds,” Hindalco noted.
Hindalco’s subsidiary Novelis reported revenue of $5.94 billion in Q2FY27, registering a 25% YoY increase compared with $4.74 billion in the corresponding quarter last year.
Aluminium upstream revenue rises 33%
Hindalco’s aluminium upstream business reported revenue of Rs 13,364 crore in Q2FY27, marking a 33% increase from Rs 10,078 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Hindalco’s aluminium downstream business reported sales of 119 Kt in Q2FY27, registering a 6% YoY increase. Revenue rose 45% to Rs 5,511 crore. Hindalco reported an “All-time high quarterly Aluminium Downstream EBITDA at Rs 329 crore, up 26% supported by favourable product mix, premiumisation and higher shipments.”
Copper EBITDA jumps 164% to record high
Hindalco’s copper business reported its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of ₹1,673 crore in Q2FY27, registering a 164% YoY increase from ₹634 crore in Q2FY26.
Revenue increased 47% to ₹21,374 crore from ₹14,563 crore in the year-ago quarter, supported by higher metal prices and better realisations from by-products.
Copper metal sales rose 2% to 116 Kt, compared with 113 Kt in Q2FY26. However, sales of copper continuous cast rods (CCR) remained largely flat at 96 Kt.