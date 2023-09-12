Hindalco partners with Italy’s Metra to enable manufacture of large-size aluminium extrusion, fabrication technology

Hindalco Industries Ltd on Tuesday announced that it has signed a technology partnership with Italy-based Metra SpA known for its expertise in producing structured and value-added aluminium extrusions. The partnership aims to enable the production of large-size aluminium extrusion and fabrication technology for building high-speed aluminium rail coaches in India.

“Combining Hindalco’s vast experience in aluminium manufacturing and Metra’s cutting-edge knowhow in aluminium extrusion, machining and welding, the collaboration marks a pivotal move to bring world class technology – currently limited to Europe, China, Japan and a few other countries – to India,” Hindalco said in a regulatory filing. The company added that the tie-up will provide Hindalco the launching pad to drive the ambitious upgradation programme of Indian Railways that runs the world’s largest rail network.

“We are pleased to join forces with Metra to introduce a new era of aluminium extrusions for passenger trains in India. This is in line with our capability building for aluminium in commercial vehicles, freight wagons, electric vehicles and passenger train applications. Our combined expertise will undoubtedly enhance the efficiency, durability and sustainable performance of these trains and set new benchmarks for the Indian rail industry,” said Satish Pai, Managing Director of Hindalco Industries.

In the railway sector, extruded aluminium plays a leading role, as it combines the reduction of weight and mechanical strength. Metra specialises in the fabrication and machining of railway extrusions, giving the Italian company additional capabilities to design and supply high-end sub-assemblies for the railways.

“Collaborating with Hindalco Industries presents an exciting opportunity to showcase the capabilities of our aluminium extrusion technology on a global stage. Together, we are poised to redefine aluminium extrusions for high-speed train manufacturing in India, creating a fusion of strong Italian expertise in this field and Indian market knowledge,” said Enrico Zampedri, CEO of Metra SpA.

In order to help make passenger coaches for the Vande Bharat trains, Hindalco plans to invest Rs 2000 crore for the project and the technology alliance, it said, will provide the technology for this effort. “Toughened high-grade aluminium alloy has emerged as the metal of choice the world over in the manufacture of high-speed railway coaches, enabling aesthetic designs and greater speeds because of their lighter weights. Suburban metro systems and high-speed intercity and long-haul rail traffic in Europe, China and Japan use aluminium railcars,” the company said.

While the upfront costs are marginally higher for aluminium railcars, the saving over the longer run including in rail infrastructure and carbon emissions, is significant.

"The use of aluminium significantly enhances energy efficiency thanks to reduced aerodynamic resistance, transmission loss and causes lower wear and tear to rolling stock," it said.