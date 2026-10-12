High taxation is holding back the country’s luxury car market, which has remained stagnant at around 50,000 units annually despite rising incomes and aspirations, Jyoti Malhotra, managing director of Volvo Car India, said on Monday.

The segment’s stagnation contrasts with the broader passenger vehicle market, which has expanded from around 3.3 million units in FY19 to more than 4.7 million last year. Malhotra said high taxes inflate luxury car prices, affecting buyers’ perception of value, particularly when they compare prices with those in overseas markets.

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“When you look at comparable markets, the tax burden is quite high here. That inflates the price of the car considerably. People who buy luxury cars are well exposed to international markets, and they realise that a significant part of what they pay goes towards taxes,” he told fe.

Volvo launched its flagship electric SUV, the EX90, at an introductory ex-showroom price of ₹1.26 crore. The model is the company’s first software-defined vehicle in the country to strengthen its luxury portfolio.

Luxury cars attract 40% goods and services tax (GST), while manufacturers importing vehicles through the completely knocked-down (CKD) route face a 15% basic customs duty on imported kits. These levies add to vehicle costs, along with road tax and other charges. The applicable rates and treatment vary by vehicle and import structure.

Malhotra said three factors needed to come together for the luxury car market to take off: rising aspirations, growing incomes and a supportive tax and regulatory framework. While incomes and aspirations were increasing, a more favourable tax regime could help make luxury vehicles more accessible to potential buyers.

“Aspirations are increasing, and incomes are growing. If taxation helps bring prices down somewhat the market can expand significantly,” he said.

He added that per capita income alone was not enough to assess the market’s potential. The number of people earning above a certain income threshold, their willingness to buy luxury vehicles and the regulatory framework would also determine how quickly the segment could expand.

The tax regime is also a consideration in Volvo’s powertrain strategy. Although the company’s global portfolio includes plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), it is currently prioritising mild hybrids and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) for the Indian market.

Malhotra said plug-in hybrids could serve as a transition technology, provided the regulatory framework was conducive. The company is also assessing whether customers are ready to pay the premium for the technology and see value in it.

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He said Volvo could introduce PHEVs in India if the market is ready and taxes are favorable.

The company is prioritising products suited to the market and improving the customer experience as it prepares for potential growth in the luxury car segment. On the rising competition and its declining market share, Malhotra said Volvo is focused on building its brand over the long term rather than chasing near-term sales volumes.

“We are not chasing numbers. We need to understand the market and offer the right products that we believe are suitable for it,” he said.

The company has already announced plans to launch one EV each year.