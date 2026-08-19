HG Infra Engineering has received a Letter of Intent from REC Power Development and Consultancy for building two transmission substations in Uttar Pradesh, according to a regulatory filing made by the company.

REC Power Development and Consultancy, which issued the LOI, is a wholly owned subsidiary of REC.

HG Infra Engineering to build two transmission substations in UP

The LOI covers construction of an AIS substation at Ranipur in Mau district and another AIS substation at Chunar in Mirzapur district, along with their associated transmission lines. The project was awarded through a tariff-based competitive bidding process, the company said in its filing to the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.

HG Infra Engineering was declared qualified bidder in May 2026

The development follows an earlier disclosure. On May 26, 2026, HG Infra had informed the exchanges that it was declared a qualified bidder for the same project by REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited. In that filing, the company had also shared detailed terms of the award under SEBI disclosure norms.

According to those details, the project will be executed under a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer model. The concession period runs for 35 years, during which HG Infra will function as the transmission service provider for the intra-state system covering the two substations and their associated lines.

Project carries Rs 45.011 crore annual transmission charges

The annexure filed in May put the transmission charges at Rs 45.011 crore per year. The company is expected to execute the order within 18 months.

HG Infra had also stated that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in REC Power Development and Consultancy, and that the transaction does not fall within the scope of related party dealings.

About HG Infra Engineering

Jaipur-based H.G. Infra Engineering is a construction and infrastructure company with operations spanning roads, highways and, more recently, transmission projects. Incorporated in 2003, the company has expanded from its roots in road construction under the EPC and hybrid annuity models to diversify into segments such as water infrastructure and power transmission. It is listed on both the BSE and the NSE.

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