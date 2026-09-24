HG Infra Engineering has received the completion certificate for a Rs 1,393.11 crore road project in Delhi.

HG Infra Engineering said in an exchange filing on Thursday that the project was declared fit for entry into commercial operation on February 28, 2025 but the completion certificate was issued by the Authority Engineer through a letter dated September 23, 2026.

H.G. Infra develops 15-km stretch in Delhi

The project involves the development of a six-lane Urban Extension Road (UER)-II, NH-344 M, Package 1, in Delhi. The road stretch runs from NH-1 to Karala-Kanjhawala Road, covering Km (-) 0+700 to 15+000.

The project was awarded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode.

About HG Infra Engineering

HG Infra Engineering (HGIEL), established in 2003, is an infrastructure development company with expertise in roads and highways. The company executes projects under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) and Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) modes and has diversified into railways, metro, solar, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and transmission and distribution projects. HG Infra says it has a presence across more than 15 states in India.

HG Infra Engineering share price

The share price of HG Infra Engineering closed at Rs 469.55 on Thursday, increasing 4.30% higher from the previous day’s close. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has declined 36.54%.