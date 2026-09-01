Telecom equipment maker HFCL has signed a three-year agreement to supply optical fibre cables to an international customer. The contract is worth about $244 million, or roughly Rs 2,329 crore. The company disclosed the development in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.

HFCL optical fibre cable order: Company to supply high-fibre-count OFC from CY27 to CY29

HFCL said the agreement will be executed through its overseas wholly owned subsidiary. It covers the supply of high-quality, high-fibre-count optical fibre cables, or OFC. The company did not name the customer. It described the buyer only as “a global multinational corporation” in the filing.

Deliveries will run in multiple million fibre kilometres each calendar year. The supply period starts in CY27 and continues through CY29. The filing states that execution is expected to be completed by December 2029.

HFCL OFC business: Rs 2,329 crore deal strengthens company’s position in global optical fibre cable market

HFCL called the deal a reflection of its “technological capabilities, operational excellence and strong customer trust.” The company also pointed to the limited number of global manufacturers capable of producing such complex OFC products at scale. It said the agreement strengthens its competitive position in the international optical fibre cable market.

According to the filing, the promoter or promoter group has no interest in the entity awarding the contract. HFCL also clarified that the agreement does not fall under related-party transactions.

About HFCL

Founded in 1987, HFCL is a Gurugram-headquartered technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers telecommunications equipment and network solutions, with a focus on optical fibre and 5G products. The company has evolved from a telecommunications equipment manufacturer into a global technology powerhouse, building infrastructure for internet and 5G networks through indigenous innovation. Its manufacturing facilities span Hyderabad, Goa and Chennai, and it counts telecom operators, enterprises and government agencies among its customers worldwide.

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