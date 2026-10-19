Telecom equipment designer HFCL reported a surge of more than fivefold in its Q2 FY27 net profit to Rs 394 crore from Rs 72 crore in the same quarter last year. The company’s revenue from operations jumped over twofold to Rs 2,541 crore against Rs 1,043 crore reported in the year-ago period.

HFCL net profit rises 60% sequentially

The Gurugram-based company’s profit expanded over 60% sequentially from Rs 254 crore reported in the trailing quarter, while its topline was up nearly 33% QoQ against Rs 1,915 crore reported in Q1 FY27.

HFCL’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the reporting quarter stood at Rs 658 crore, up 223% YoY from Rs 203 crore reported in the same quarter last year. EBITDA was up around 48% sequentially compared to Rs 445 crore reported in Q1 FY27.

On a YoY basis, EBITDA margin expanded by 640 basis points to 25.89% against 19.49% posted in the year-ago period.

HFCL expects revenue to grow 80% for FY27

“This is the best-ever quarterly performance in HFCL’s history and marks a defining moment in our growth journey. The results reflect the increasing scale, strength and momentum of our business and reinforce our confidence in HFCL’s ability to deliver sustained growth and create enduring value for stakeholders,” said Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director of HFCL

He noted that HFCL’s order book now exceeds Rs 28,900 crore and the company has a strong order pipeline at advanced stages. Nahata said that, with the profitable quarter, HFCL expects a revenue growth of at least 80% in FY27 over FY26.

“Opportunities with international hyperscalers and telecom operators are steadily converting into firm contracts,” the CEO of HFCL added.

HFCL envisages Rs 10,000 crore revenue by FY29

“We had envisaged achieving Rs 10,000 crore landmark revenue by FY29. Given the momentum we are seeing, we believe this milestone can be achieved much earlier,” Nahata

Said. He added that across the optical fibre, cable and preform manufacturing segments, HFCL expects to invest around Rs 1,800 crore.

He further added that the company’s defence and Aerospace business is HFCL’s next major engine of growth. “ The ongoing acquisition of the aerospace business is expected to be completed during the current quarter, further strengthening our capabilities and presence in this sector. We remain on track towards our aspiration of approximately Rs 500 crore of Defence revenue in FY27,” HFCL’s CEO said.

HFCL share price

Following the announcement of blockbuster quarterly results, HFCL’s share price rose 5% in Thursday’s intraday trading session. Over the past one month, its stock has delivered a return of 26%, while over the past six months its share price has increased by 177%.