HFCL secured an export order worth around Rs 495.80 crore for supplying optical fiber cable-based data centre connectivity solutions to an international customer.

The company said the order has been awarded through its overseas wholly owned material subsidiary. However, it did not disclose the name of the customer.

According to the regulatory filing, the order has been placed by an international customer and will be executed by December 2026.

Under the contract, HFCL will supply optical fiber cable-based data centre connectivity solutions as per the customer’s specifications. “This significant order reaffirms the trust our global customers place in the Company’s manufacturing capabilities, technological excellence and product quality,” HFCL said.

About HFCL

HFCL is a leading technology enterprise with operations in high-end telecom and defence equipment, optical fiber and optical fiber cables. It also builds digital networks for telecom operators, enterprises, and defence forces.

The company has developed capabilities to provide premium-quality optical fiber and optical fiber cables, along with state-of-the-art telecom products, including IP-MPLS routers, backhaul radios, and Wi-Fi systems. Its defence portfolio includes thermal weapon sights, electronic fuzes, high-capacity radio relay systems, and various types of surveillance radars.

HFCL operates advanced manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, Goa, Chennai (through its subsidiary HTL), and Hosur for defence equipment.

The company claims to be the partner of choice for customers across India, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and the US.

The Company’s in-house R&D Centers located at Gurgaon, Bengaluru and Hyderabad along with invested R&D houses and other R&D collaborators at different locations in India and abroad, innovate a futuristic range of technology products and solutions.

HFCL share price

The share price of HFCL is trading flat in the intraday trading session. The stock has increased 214.49% so far this year.