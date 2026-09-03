Hexaware Technologies has named Vivek Jetley as its CEO Designate; the company informed stock exchanges on Tuesday. He will take over as chief executive on October 28, 2026.

Hexaware CEO succession: Keech to step down after 12 years

Srikrishna Ramakarthikeyan, known within the company as Keech, will step down as CEO on the same date. He will also exit the company’s board of directors.

Ramakarthikeyan has led Hexaware for 12 years. He will not leave the company altogether. He is set to stay on as Senior Advisor to help with the transition.

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Larry Quinlan, Hexaware’s Non-Executive Chairman, credited Ramakarthikeyan for building a foundation for the company’s next stage of growth. He said the board was looking forward to Jetley taking the company forward.

Who is Vivek Jetley? EXL veteran brings 25+ years of experience

Jetley joins Hexaware from EXL, where he currently serves as President and leads the firm’s insurance, healthcare and life sciences businesses. He previously headed EXL’s analytics division.

He has more than 25 years of experience spanning management consulting, analytics, and data and AI-led transformation, according to the company. He joined EXL in 2006 through its acquisition of Inductis, an analytics consulting firm where he was a partner.

Over nearly two decades at EXL, Jetley held roles covering corporate strategy, strategic partnerships and innovation. He was also involved in several acquisitions during that period.

“I am honoured and excited to join Hexaware at such an important moment for the company and our industry. I want to recognise Keech for his leadership and the strong foundation he has helped build at Hexaware. We are at a defining moment for IT services, as AI adoption fundamentally changes how services are delivered, how capabilities are built and how enterprises create value. I see a tremendous opportunity not only to help our clients navigate this transformation, but also to shape Hexaware into a leading AI-led services company that will help define the next generation of our industry. I am excited to lead Hexaware into its next phase of growth and partner with our talented leadership team, colleagues and clients around the world to accelerate the company’s AI-led transformation and create meaningful business outcomes at scale,” Vivek Jetley said.

Hexaware’s new CEO takes charge as AI reshapes IT services

The company framed the leadership change as coinciding with a broader shift in enterprise technology services driven by AI.

“It has been a privilege to lead Hexaware and work alongside some of the most talented colleagues, clients and partners in the industry. I am proud of what we have achieved together and confident that the company is well positioned for continued success. I look forward to supporting a smooth leadership transition in my role as Senior Advisor to the company,” Ramakarthikeyan said.

About Hexaware

Hexaware describes itself as a people-first, AI-powered global IT company that combines specialist talent, industry knowledge and AI-powered platforms to help enterprises build, transform, run and optimise their operations. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Mumbai, the company reports annual revenue of more than 1.4 billion dollars, employs around 31,000 people and operates from 60 offices worldwide. It serves clients across industries including banking and financial services, healthcare and insurance, manufacturing and consumer, and travel and transportation, and states its mission as using technology to solve problems that were previously considered unsolvable.

Hexaware share price

Hexaware’s share price has been down 3.75% as of market close on September 3. The company’s share price has been down 6.28%. Hexaware’s share price has been down 30.02%