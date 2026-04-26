The contest for the country’s two-wheeler crown tilted back decisively in favour of Hero MotoCorp in FY26, as it stretched its lead over Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India after a year when the challenger had closed in sharply. Hero sold 6.07 million units during the year, ahead of Honda’s 5.75 million, widening the gap to over 310,000 units and reasserting control in a rivalry that has increasingly turned into a game of momentum shifts.

The backdrop makes the turnaround more striking. As recently as FY24, Hero had enjoyed a comfortable lead, outselling Honda by nearly 890,000 units. But FY25 saw the race tighten dramatically, with Honda riding a surge led by its scooter portfolio to narrow the gap to just 280,000 units. That phase had raised the prospect of a leadership change, with Honda gaining ground faster and Hero’s growth lagging.

FY26, however, reset the competitive equation. Hero grew 8.1%, marginally ahead of Honda’s 8%, but crucially did so on a higher base, allowing it to rebuild distance. The shift was not just about incremental growth but about where that growth came from. Hero’s recovery was anchored in segments where it has historically been strong, while also gaining traction in newer bets that Honda is yet to scale.

A key differentiator in electric vehicles

A key differentiator emerged in electric vehicles. Hero’s Vida electric scooter portfolio clocked around 150,000 units in FY26, giving it a meaningful presence in a market that expanded to 1.4 million units from 1.2 million a year earlier. Honda, by contrast, remained a marginal player despite launching models such as Activa e and QC1, with volumes staying below 10,000 units. The EV gap translated into incremental volumes for Hero at a time when the segment is beginning to influence overall rankings.

The other leg of Hero’s comeback came from a rebound in entry-level motorcycles, particularly in the sub-125cc segments. Demand recovery, aided by GST rationalisation and improved rural sentiment, played to Hero’s strengths in fuel-efficient, low-cost models. Its wide distribution and service network, especially in semi-urban and rural markets, ensured it could convert that demand into sales more effectively than peers.

Honda’s challenge in FY26

Honda’s challenge in FY26 lay in its dependence on a narrower set of drivers. Its earlier surge was powered largely by the continued popularity of the Activa scooter, but that engine showed signs of fatigue amid rising competition and shifting preferences. The scooter market itself expanded 18.4% to 8.12 million units, yet Honda’s share slipped to 39% from 41.5%, indicating it was not fully capturing category growth.

Competitive pressures were visible across segments. The Activa faced increased rivalry from newer models, while the Shine 100 struggled to build scale in the entry-level motorcycle category. At the same time, Honda’s limited presence in electric mobility left it underexposed to one of the fastest-growing pockets of demand.

Hero, meanwhile, improved its positioning even in scooters, with market share rising to 7.1% from 5.7%, suggesting gradual diversification beyond its motorcycle-heavy portfolio. The combination of steady gains in scooters, a clear lead in EVs among legacy players, and a stronghold in entry-level bikes allowed it to regain the initiative in FY26.

The race is far from settled. Analysts expect FY27 to see sharper competition, particularly as Honda scales up its electric portfolio and looks to regain lost ground. For now, though, Hero has not just held the lead but widened it, turning what looked like a closing gap into a renewed advantage.