HDFC Bank Q4 results are scheduled to be released on April 18. HDFC Bank, in its regulatory filing, said that they will release the audited standalone and consolidated result for the fourth quarter. The bank could also potentially announce a dividend.

HDFC Bank Q4 Results: Date and Time

“The Board of Directors of HDFC Bank is scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 18, to inter-alia consider the following: Approval of the audited standalone financial results of the Bank for the quarter/year ending March 31; Approval of audited consolidated financial results for the quarter/year ending March 31; and Recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year 2025-26 including fixation of record date for the same,” HDFC noted.

HDFC Bank Q4: What analysts are expecting

HDFC Bank Q4 is likely to report flat margins, according to Motilal Oswal. They estimate profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 19200 crore, up 9% YoY.

“HDFC Bank remains well-positioned to deliver steady profitability, supported by

improving growth, stable margins, and strong asset quality,” Motilal Oswal noted.

Motilal Oswal also noted that HDFC bank expects overall loan growth to stay in line with the system at around 12–13%, with a projected 13% CAGR over FY26–28.

Deposits are expected to grow at around 14% CAGR over FY26–28, which should help bring down the credit-deposit ratio from about 98.7% to 94% by FY28.

Margins have stabilised, with NIM at 3.35% in Q3FY26. They are expected to stay in the 3.3–3.5% range, with some improvement likely as funding costs ease.

Asset quality remains strong, with low NPAs and no signs of stress across segments. Credit costs are expected to remain under control at around 50–55 basis points over FY27–28.

Operational efficiency is steady, with cost-to-income ratio at about 40.9%, despite ongoing investments in expansion. Better cost control and operating leverage should support efficiency going forward.

Motilal Oswal expects return ratios to improve, with RoA at around 1.9% and RoE at about 14.6% by FY27.

HDFC Q3FY26

In its Q3FY26, HDFC Bank reported a 12.17% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 19,807 crore. On a standalone basis, net profit rose 11.46% to Rs 18,653.75 crore.

The bank’s core net interest income (NII) grew 6.4% year-on-year to Rs 32,600 crore. Non-interest income came in at Rs 13,250 crore, supported by 11.9% growth in advances. Other income rose over 15% to Rs 13,254 crore, which played a key role in boosting overall profitability.

Asset quality showed improvement during the quarter. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 1.24%, compared with 1.58% a year ago. Excluding stress in the agricultural portfolio, NPAs remained below 1%.

Provisions also declined to Rs 2,838 crore from Rs 3,154 crore reported in Q3FY25.

HDFC Dividend News

There is no clarity on HDFC Bank Dividend announcement this quarter. The company last paid Rs 5 special dividend in July last year. A look at the HDFC Bank Dividend history indicates that the company has declared 27 dividends starting from April, 2001. In the last 1 year, the country’s largest private sector lender has declared Rs 27 equity dividend.