HCLTech’s record deal bookings and rapidly growing artificial intelligence (AI) business are strengthening its medium-term growth prospects, but the pace at which these translate into revenue remains uncertain amid subdued discretionary spending and weakness in its software business.

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The IT major’s strong September-quarter performance has improved visibility for FY28, though its largely unchanged organic growth outlook for FY27 suggests that a broad-based recovery is still some distance away.

HCLTech shares rose as much as 8.42% during Tuesday’s trading before closing at Rs 1,326 on the BSE.

Jefferies sees HCLTech among the few large IT services firms offering more than 5% constant-currency revenue growth visibility in FY28. Its steady margins should also support the company’s 20-25% valuation premium over TCS and Infosys, the brokerage said. The assessment reflects the potential for large-deal ramp-ups and AI-led engagements to sustain growth over the medium term.

HCLTech reported net new bookings of $3.3 billion in the September quarter, including the recently announced $1.14-billion deal with Mercedes-Benz. First-half bookings were the strongest the company has recorded. Motilal Oswal said demand remained healthy towards the end of the quarter, although discretionary spending and the broader operating environment remained fluid. Large-deal ramp-ups and AI-led engagements could support sequential growth over the next three to four years, it said.

Advanced AI revenue rose 28% sequentially and now accounts for 6% of overall revenue. The business, which includes intellectual property and platform components, also supported profitability. HCLTech’s IT and business services Ebit margin stood at 18.6%, with Advanced AI contributing 32 basis points to margin expansion. ICICI Securities said operating leverage, employee restructuring benefits and higher-margin AI revenue had aided the performance, but expected margins to remain rangebound as the company prioritises investments for growth.

However, software revenue declined 5.8% sequentially as fewer multi-year subscription licences came up for renewal. Revenue from these licences fell to $39 million in the quarter from $81 million a year earlier. Management expects several renewals to return in FY28 and FY29, but the weakness highlights the uneven nature of growth across the business.

HCLTech raised the lower end of its FY27 constant-currency revenue growth guidance to 2.5% from 1% earlier, retaining the upper end at 4%. JM Financial noted that the guidance included an inorganic contribution of 87 basis points, leaving the midpoint of organic growth guidance broadly unchanged. The brokerage said the cautious outlook reflected external volatility, even as management remained confident about deal conversion.