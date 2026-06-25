IT firm, HCLTech has expanded its collaboration with Google Cloud and ServiceNow to help enterprises adopt artificial intelligence (AI) agents on the Gemini Enterprise platform. The announcement comes ahead of the Sydney Google Cloud Summit 2026, where HCLTech is a sponsor.

The company said the partnership builds on its recently launched Gemini Enterprise business unit and aims to help organisations deploy and scale AI in real-world business environments.

New AI solutions for enterprises

Under the collaboration, HCLTech will introduce enterprise AI solutions that combine Google Cloud’s Gemini AI models with ServiceNow’s workflow platform.

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The solutions will be based on ServiceNow’s Blueprint for Agentic Business, a framework designed to help companies adopt AI in a structured and outcome-driven manner.

One of the key offerings is a next-generation Factory Shop Floor Assistant. The tool will provide real-time operational insights to manufacturing companies, helping them improve decision-making and efficiency.

HCLTech targets field services, customer experience with new AI solutions

The initial set of solutions will target two major business areas—field services and customer experience.

In field services, Gemini Live will integrate with ServiceNow Field Service Management to provide technicians with real-time audio and visual intelligence. This is expected to help resolve issues faster and improve productivity.

For customer experience, the companies aim to ensure that customer intent remains consistent across multiple communication channels.

HCLTech is also using ServiceNow’s AI Control Tower to improve visibility and governance of AI agents deployed through Gemini Enterprise.

Additionally, the company has introduced an ITOps ServiceNow Agent on Google Cloud Marketplace for Gemini Enterprise. The tool is designed to support incident management and remediation in enterprise IT environments.

Google Cloud sees deeper enterprise AI adoption

“Bringing agentic AI to the enterprise requires deep integration into the systems that businesses rely on every day,” said Satish Thomas, Vice President of Applied AI and Platform Ecosystem at Google Cloud.

“Our partnership with HCLTech and ServiceNow combines the foundational power of Gemini Enterprise with industry-leading workflow and operational expertise, giving customers the tools they need to safely scale AI and accelerate innovation across their entire organization,” he added.

ServiceNow highlights AI orchestration

Michael Park, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships and Channels at ServiceNow, said enterprises need connected systems to unlock the full value of AI.

“The future of enterprise AI lies in orchestrating intelligent agents across the business as a connected system of action,” Park said.

He added that the collaboration would help organisations orchestrate AI agents across workflows, systems and teams while improving productivity, governance and business outcomes.

HCLTech aims to move enterprises beyond AI pilots

Vijay Guntur, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems at HCLTech, said many companies are now moving from AI experimentation to embedding the technology into core operations.

“Our collaboration with Google Cloud and ServiceNow reflects this evolution—integrating advanced AI, enterprise workflows and ecosystem scale to help clients move beyond pilots to sustained, enterprise-wide impact,” he said.

Guntur added that HCLTech’s ServiceNow Agentic Blueprint would provide enterprises with a structured approach to adopt agentic AI at scale.

Building a secure foundation for AI

Jagadeshwar Gattu, President of Digital Foundation Services at HCLTech, said enterprises need a secure and scalable digital foundation before AI can deliver meaningful business value.

“By combining HCLTech’s deep infrastructure, cloud and operations expertise with Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise platform and ServiceNow’s workflow and AI capabilities, we are helping clients move from experimentation to production-ready adoption,” Gattu said.

Showcasing AI capabilities at Sydney events

HCLTech said the expanded partnership reflects its focus on helping enterprises move from AI experimentation to large-scale deployment.

The company will showcase its AI initiatives at the Sydney Google Cloud Summit 2026 and the Sydney ServiceNow World Forum, where business leaders will discuss how cloud technologies, AI and ecosystem partnerships can accelerate digital transformation.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company. In its release, the company said it has more than 227,000 employees across 60 countries and delivers industry-leading capabilities in AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, supported by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. It works with clients across major sectors, providing industry-specific solutions for financial services, manufacturing, life sciences and healthcare, technology and services, semiconductors, telecom and media, retail and CPG, mobility, and public services. In FY26, the company’s consolidated revenue totaled $14.7 billion.

HCLTech share price

The share price of HCLTech is trading flat in the intraday session. The stock has declined 3.75% over the past one month. HCLTech shares have fallen 18.77% over the last three months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has fallen 31.32%.