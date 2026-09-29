HCLSoftware, the software division of HCLTech, will acquire Robotiq.ai, a Zagreb-based provider of enterprise robotic process automation (RPA) software. The company did not disclose financial terms. The deal is expected to close in November 2026.

Robotiq.ai’s technology will be added to HCL UnO Agentic, HCLSoftware’s platform for coordinating AI agents and enterprise applications, as per the filing.

HCLSoftware expands AI automation

HCLSoftware said it is seeing more demand from businesses for AI systems that can carry out work as well as reason through it. The company said Robotiq.ai’s tools let AI-driven workflows automate tasks in applications where APIs are unavailable or insufficient.

APIs are the standard connections that let software programs exchange data. Many older business systems lack them. RPA software works around this by operating those applications the way a human user would.

HCLSoftware said the acquisition extends UnO Agentic from decision-making into execution.

Robotiq.ai targets banks and telecom firms

Robotiq.ai’s platform is used by large banks, insurance groups and telecom providers, according to HCLSoftware. The company said the product includes ISO-certified security, audit logs and flexible deployment options.

“Enterprises are looking beyond AI experimentation toward production-scale automation that is secure, governed and reliable. Robotiq.ai strengthens HCL UnO Agentic by combining orchestration with enterprise-grade execution, helping customers confidently deploy and scale agentic AI across their operations,” Kalyan Kumar, President, HCLSoftware, said.

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“We built Robotiq.ai on a simple belief: automation should be useful, fast to deploy, and reliable in production. Joining HCLSoftware gives our technology the enterprise reach, scale, and platform. Together with HCLSoftware, customers get automation that doesn’t stop at the task — it becomes part of an orchestrated, governed process across the entire enterprise,” Darko Jovišić, CEO & Co-founder, Robotiq.ai, said.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It has more than 223,000 employees across 60 countries. The company was founded in 1991 as part of the HCL Group, which was started by Shiv Nadar. It works in artificial intelligence, digital, engineering, cloud and software.

Its clients include businesses in financial services, manufacturing, life sciences and healthcare, telecom and media, retail, and public services. Consolidated revenue for the 12 months ending June 2026 was $14.8 billion.

HCLTech share price today

HCLTech’s share price declined 1.31% as of intraday on September 29. The company’s share price decreased by 5.36% in the past month. HCLTech’s share price further declined 10.6% in the last year.