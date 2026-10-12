HCLTech Results Q2 Live Updates: HCLTech is set to release its Q2FY27 results today. India’s third-largest IT services company by market capitalisation will announce its financial results after market hours. Here are five key things to watch this earnings season.
- Guidance– HCLTech’s FY27 guidance will be in focus amid Al deflation and West Asia crisis. During Q1FY27, HCLTech retained its FY27 revenue growth guidance of 1%–4%, Services growth guidance of 1.5%–4.5%, and EBIT margin guidance of 17.5%–18.5%.
- Dividend announcement– The company is expected to announce its third interim dividend for FY27. During Q1FY27, HCLTech declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share.
- Announcement on PERM– HCLTech’s commentary on recent suspension of PERM (Permanent Labor Certification) for seven technology companies including TCS and HCLTech.
- AI deflation- How the company deal with AI opportunity is also in focus. In Q2FY27, HCLTech’s Advanced AI revenue rising 62.1% year-on-year and 10.6% quarter-on-quarter in constant currency to $171 million.
- Attrition & hiring- Restructuring, hiring and attrition is in focus amid AI. HCLTech’s Q1 FY27 results indicated cautious hiring, with its total headcount declining by 3,292 employees sequentially to 223,889 as of June 30. The company added 1,056 freshers during the quarter, down from 1,984 in Q1 FY26.
HCLTech will consider the payment of its third interim dividend for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27) along with financial results, alongside its September-quarter results. Before this, the company has declared two interim dividends totalling Rs 36 per share. It declared its first interim dividend of Rs 24 per share in April while announcing Q4FY26, followed by a second interim dividend of Rs 12 per share in July.
Greetings! The Q2 earnings season (July-September) continues, with HCLTech set to announce its Q2FY27 earnings today after TCS announced its Q2 results on October 10.
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