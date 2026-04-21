HCLTech reported 4.2 percent YoY profit growth in the fourth quarter of FY26. The tech major reported a net profit of Rs 4,488 crore in Q4 FY26. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,307 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

HCLTech Q4: Revenue growth

Further, the company reported a 12.3 percent YoY revenue growth during the quarter. Its revenue from operations in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 33,981 crore, compared to a revenue of Rs 30,246 crore in Q4 FY25.

HCLTech Q4: QoQ growth trajectory

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, HCLTech’s profit and revenue rose by 10.10 percent and 0.32 percent, respectively.

“HCLTech delivered superior revenue growth of 3.9% in constant currency, 10 bps below our guidance and 17.2% operating margin within our guidance, in a year marked by uncertain demand environment. During the quarter, our performance came below our expectations due to softness in certain parts of our business due to lower discretionary spend and delayed decision making”, C Vijayakumar CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech, said in statement.

HCLTech Q4: Dividend declared

HCLTech has declared an interim dividend of Rs 24 for FY26. “The Board of Directors has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 24/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each of the Company for the Financial Year 2026-27. The Record date for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend shall be April 25, 2026, and the payment date of the said interim dividend shall be May 5, 2026,” the company said.

HCLTech Q4- Headcount, attrition

HCLTech’s total headcount at the end of Q4 FY26 stood at 2,27,181, up 1.6 percent YoY, after 2,23,420 in Q4 FY25. The company’s attrition rate in Q4 FY26 stood at 12.5 percent, compared to 13 percent in the same period last year.

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HCLTech Q4: AI revenue

On the AI front, the company’s CEO and MD, C Vijayakumar, said, “ Our new AI-led service offerings are getting traction in the market and is reflected in annualized Advanced AI revenues crossing $620 million in Q4. Our #1 priority in FY27 is to ensure the company is positioned right to take advantage of AI opportunities for multi decade value creation.”

HCLTech revenue guidance

For FY27, HCLTech has provided revenue growth guidance of 1-4% YoY in constant currency terms.