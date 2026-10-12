HCLTech reported an 11.5% year-on-year(YoY) rise in revenue to Rs 35,620 crore in Q2FY27. HCLTech’s Q2FY27 net profit increased 21.2% YoY to Rs 5,132 crore. The company’s management said that “superior revenue growth with improved profitability” led to highest-ever quarterly net income.”

Here are 5 key highlights from HCLTech’s Q2FY27.

1. HCLTech FY27 guidance

India’s third largest IT firm by market cap, HCLTech increased the lower band of its FY27 revenue growth guidance . It is now seen between 2.5-4% in constant currency(CC) terms. Earlier in Q1FY27 the company was expecting FY27 revenue at 1-4%.

HCLTech expects its services business to grow 3-4% in CC terms during the financial year.

The company expects its EBIT margin to remain in the range of 17.5-18.5%.

2. HCLTech announces 3rd dividend

HCLTech declared a dividend of Rs 12 per equity share for FY27. The company has set October 16, 2026, as the record date and October 26, 2026, as the payment date.

3. Advanced AI revenue rises 78%

HCLTech reported advanced artificial intelligence (AI) revenue of $219 million in the September quarter. This marked a 78% year-on-year increase and a 28.4% rise sequentially in constant currency (CC) terms.

ALSO READ Indian IT firms shrug off US green card restrictions

4. HCLTech’s deal bookings rise 27%

The company also reported new deal bookings of $3.3 billion, up 27% YoY. The bookings took its first-half deal wins to a record high.

HCLTech secured AI-related projects across industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and energy. These included an AI Factory project for a US-based AI company, an AI-powered digital platform for a global power technology company and an AI-based framework to accelerate core banking migration for a European financial services company.

A US healthcare provider selected HCLTech to deploy ChatGPT Enterprise and establish a framework for the secure use of AI across its operations.

5. HCLTech added 6,450 employees in Q2FY27

HCLTech’s total employee count increased to 2,30,339 by the end of Q2FY27, adding 6,450 employees from 2,23,889 at the end of the June quarter. This followed a reduction of 3,292 employees in the Q1FY27.

Fresher hiring also gained momentum, HCLTech added 6,136 freshers during the September quarter, significantly higher than the 1,056 freshers added in the June quarter.

Meanwhile, attrition rose marginally to 12.8% in the September quarter from 12.7% in Q1FY27.

India and the rest of the world drive geographical growth

India recorded 21.8% YoY growth in constant currency terms, while revenue from the rest of the world increased 11.4%.

The US, HCLTech’s largest market, accounted for 56.1% of its revenue and grew 3.5% year-on-year. Europe accounted for 26.9% of revenue, but reported a 0.3% decline.

IT and Business Services accounted for 75.4% of HCLTech’s revenue mix and recorded 4.4% year-on-year growth in constant currency terms. The segment reported an EBIT margin of 18.6%.