HCLTech Q1 FY27 Results LIVE Updates: IT sector major HCLTech is set to announce its Q1FY27 results today later this evening. The first quarter is usually considered a good quarter for IT services companies. However, this time, expectations are muted on account of subdued demand, AI-led pricing pressure, and the continuing conflict across West Asia. These factors are expected to offset the gains from the rupee’s depreciation.

The company’s large cap IT sector peer, TCS reported in-line earnings on July 9. Now, all eyes are on HCLTech to see if the tech giant will be able to meet estimates.

HCLTech Q1FY27 preview: 5 key factors to watch out for-

1. Guidance outlook

2. Dividend announcement

3. Revenue growth

4. AI Impact

5. Middle East Impact

What brokerages expect from HCLTech’s Q1 earnings

Analysts expect HCLTech to maintain its FY27 revenue growth guidance of 1-4%, with 1.5-4.5% growth for the IT services business.

Brokerage firm, Kotak Institutional Equities expects HCLTech to retain its EBIT margin guidance of 17.5-18.5%.

HCLTech is expected to report a 0.6% QoQ decline in revenue in constant currency terms and 2.9% YoY growth in Q1FY27.

Revenue from the services business to decline 1.1% sequentially due to seasonal factors and ramp-downs in a few accounts, while the products business is expected to grow around 1% quarter-on-quarter.

Kotak forecasts EBIT margin expansion of 30 basis points sequentially and 50 basis points year-on-year, despite moderate restructuring charges, which are expected to be lower than those reported in the previous quarter.

The brokerage estimates deal wins worth $2.2-2.5 billion during the quarter.

HCLTech Q1 FY27 Results LIVE: Follow Live Coverage on Earnings Updates, AI and West Asia War Impact, Dividend Announcement & Growth Outlook Updates:



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