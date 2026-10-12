HCLTech on Monday announced a global premier partnership with Anthropic to deepen agentic AI enterprise adoption, with greater focus on safety, cybersecurity and governance. The IT major will also establish a specialised Anthropic Business Unit with a centre of excellence (CoE) to build agentic AI solutions and offerings powered by Claude, Cowork, and Claude Code.

Meanwhile, HCLSoftware, as an Anthropic independent software vendor (ISV) partner, will embed Claude across select enterprise products in areas such as cybersecurity, automation, and business process application and application development, including HCL BigFix and HCL AppScan, while also enabling Actian AI analyst.

The unit will also offer secure sandbox environments to test enterprise deployments through forward deployed engineers (FDEs), the company said. It will help clients adopt AI-native engineering practices, train their workforces, and build organisational capabilities to run agentic AI on a company-wide scale.

“AI can only be as useful as it is trustworthy, and we build Claude to give companies the confidence to bring it into their most sensitive and valuable work,” Daniela Amodei, co-founder and president of Anthropic, said in a statement. “HCLTech manages those kinds of systems for banks, hospitals, telecom companies and manufacturers, and we’re excited to partner with them as they integrate Claude and Claude Code. This partnership — and our broader commitment to advancing capability and safety together — is how AI will change the way entire industries run for the better.”

“Few technology companies combine the scale of a global systems integrator with the product depth of an ISV,” C Vijayakumar, CEO & MD of HCLTech, stated. “That gives us a rare advantage to securely engineer and deploy Agentic AI at scale and deliver the business outcomes that matter most to our clients. Our partnership with Anthropic further strengthens our capabilities to achieve the same.”

ALSO READ HCLTech headcount grows 6,450 in Q2

Additionally, HCLTech will also integrate Claude and Claude Code into its agentic software engineering platform AI Force, across functions like IT support, code remediation and digital employee services. These workflows will have policy guardrails, exception handling, along with human oversight during sensitive changes.

The Dario Amodei-led AI firm has announced partnerships with consulting firms to establish either separate practice groups or centres of excellence to scale up AI adoption among enterprises globally.