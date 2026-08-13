HCLTech has expanded its partnership with NetApp to offer hybrid cloud storage-as-a-service (STaaS), aimed at helping enterprises scale artificial intelligence (AI) and data-driven workloads.

The companies said the solution will allow enterprises to use a flexible, consumption-based model for AI and generative AI (GenAI) applications as well as traditional enterprise systems.

HCLTech, NetApp combine storage and AI capabilities

The offering combines HCLTech’s Utility for Everything (U4X) digital infrastructure framework with NetApp Keystone, a pay-as-you-go storage service.

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The model will allow enterprises to scale storage, performance and data services based on their changing workload requirements. It will also support AI development, deployment and operations through HCLTech’s AI Factory suite of offerings.

The companies said the partnership can help enterprises move from AI pilots to large-scale adoption by combining flexible infrastructure with data management capabilities.

The solution is also designed to strengthen data readiness and governance while allowing companies to run workloads closer to where their data is stored. This can help improve efficiency and reduce the time needed to generate value from AI investments.

Builds on existing deployments

HCLTech and NetApp said the new offering builds on deployments across industries where customers have modernised their data infrastructure and adopted more flexible operating models.

A global food and beverage company, for instance, used a consumption-based model to improve operational flexibility and reduce upfront investments.

A European telecommunications provider used the companies’ capabilities to improve scalability and resilience across distributed environments while meeting regulatory requirements.

What HCLTech and NetApp said

“We believe strong partnerships are built by co-creating technology offerings, business models, solutions and services that deliver meaningful customer value. This collaboration gives customers access to NetApp’s intelligent data infrastructure through a flexible, accessible business model, backed by HCLTech’s hands-on expertise,” said Alvaro Celis, Chief Partner and Ecosystem Officer at NetApp.

“Our collaboration with NetApp reflects our focus on helping enterprises scale AI in a pragmatic and efficient way,” said Rampal Singh, Senior Vice President, Hybrid Cloud Business Unit at HCLTech.

“By combining flexible infrastructure models with strong data management capabilities, we are enabling clients to unlock the value of their data and accelerate their AI journeys,” Singh added.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company with more than 223,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. The company works with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology & Services, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Mobility and Public Services. Consolidated revenues for the 12 months ended June 2026 totaled $14.8 billion.