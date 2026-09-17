HCL Technologies has launched a new business unit, HCLTech Pulse, to help fast-scaling enterprises adopt artificial intelligence (AI), modernise their technology infrastructure and accelerate business growth.

The new unit will focus on companies with annual revenues between $500 million and $5 billion. HCLTech said the business is designed for enterprises that have large-scale ambitions but have traditionally relied on multiple niche technology providers for different parts of their transformation journey.

HCLTech Pulse to offer integrated AI transformation

HCLTech Pulse will bring together AI strategy, data, cybersecurity, platforms, engineering and business-process transformation under a single transformation programme.

The company said the unit will help enterprises move beyond individual AI projects and deploy AI across their businesses with greater speed, governance and security.

The unit will focus on areas including AI strategy and implementation, responsible AI, data and AI platforms, cloud transformation, application and enterprise-platform modernisation, cybersecurity, engineering services and managed services.

“AI is rewriting the economics of growth. The real advantage goes to enterprises bold enough to reimagine their processes from the ground up, not just automate what already exists, and to do it safely and responsibly,” said C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director, HCLTech.

“HCLTech Pulse combines our AI, engineering, cyber, data and industry expertise to help enterprises rethink how work gets done and turn AI investment into measurable business value,” he added.

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$400 billion technology-services opportunity

According to Peter Bendor-Samuel, Founder and Executive Chairman of Everest Group, the segment represents an approximately $400 billion global technology-services opportunity and is growing at 7-9% annually.

“As these organisations move from AI experimentation to scaled deployment, the market will reward providers that combine deep technology expertise with industry context and an integrated delivery model,” he said.

HCLTech said Pulse will extend its existing portfolio, which serves some of the world’s largest enterprises, while using a delivery model specifically designed for the $500 million-$5 billion revenue segment.

Focus on faster transformation

Ashish Kumar Gupta, Global Head, New Business Incubation Group, HCLTech, said the company sees a need for greater focus and senior attention among enterprises in this segment.

“HCLTech Pulse is our response to a clear, unmet need,” Gupta said.

“HCLTech serves many clients at this stage of scale and understands that the greatest value comes from bringing the right focus, senior attention and platform investments to each client’s priorities,” he added.

According to HCLTech, the new unit will aim to simplify technology transformation and reduce the time enterprises take to realise value from their investments.

The company said HCLTech Pulse will help organisations build the capabilities needed to adopt AI safely while strengthening governance and creating long-term business value.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 223,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology & Services, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Mobility and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending June 2026 totaled $14.8 billion

About HCLTech

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