HCLTech reported the highest sequential increase in headcount in since Q2FY23 (growth of 8,359) for the quarter ended September 30. The IT major’s employee base grew 6,450 in the fiscal second quarter.

At the end of the quarter, HCLTech’s total headcount stood at 230,339 employees, compared to 223,889 in the June quarter.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added 4,200 employees in the same quarter, marking a third consecutive quarter of net hiring. However, the pace of hiring at TCS slowed down sequentially from 9,200 hires in Q1.

Ramachandran Sundararajan, chief people officer at HCLTech said the company added 6,136 freshers in Q2, which is approximately 1,000 more than the freshers hired in Q2FY26.

“About 15% of the freshers that we added are in the elite engineer category that we have been talking about. These would be upskilled into becoming FDEs. It’s going to be a talent build approach for our FDEs,” he said.

Along with building an elite cadre of engineers, HCLTech is also scaling a differentiated forward-deployed engineer capability that combines deep AI engineering with customer discovery, solution architecture, and rapid prototyping, taking opportunities from use case to production.

Sundararajan said that HCLTech works with several institutions across the country to hire elite engineers, including but not limited to IITs and NITs.

“We work to make sure we have a value proposition to offer for employees to come and work for us. Compensation is an important element. We made the announcement around five quarters back that the elite cadre of engineers are paid 3x-4x compared to the regular cadre of engineers,” he said while talking about competition in attracting specialised talent from major institutes.

The company has not put a number on the quantum of fresher intakes in this year, though Sundararajan said that the company has fulfilments to deliver, which means the hiring trend should continue.

Sundararajan said that HCLTech is launching enterprise-wide FDE academy with tracks aligned to OpenAI, Anthropic, AWS, Google, and Nvidia. “We are also working with Microsoft to build a FDE program that further strengthens specialised talent aligned to strategic ecosystem platforms,” he offered.

The IT major is also investing in the next wave of talent through an applied research program with MIT focused on safety of agentic systems.

The company’s annual compensation review will begin in October, with pay hikes effective the same month. The programme will follow the same approach as last year.

HCLTech expects and 80 basis points impact on margins in the December quarter, and 60 basis points in the March quarter, which it said it has baked into its margin guidance.

The company will comply with US Department of Labor directives on the PERM programme. Given limited applications in recent years and increased local hiring, the suspension is not expected to materially affect workforce plans or client engagements, Sundararajan added.

The company started reporting revenue per employee from the first quarter of the current fiscal. For the September quarter, this metric came in at $65,400 per associate, down marginally from $65,500 per associate in the previous quarter, and up from $63,900 per associate in Q2FY26.

While the company did not give a target revenue per employee it is chasing, the management expressed confidence that the metric will grow gradually.

IT services voluntary attrition was 12.8%, rising marginally from 12.7% in the prior quarter.