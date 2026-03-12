HCLTech has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to integrate Google Gemini models to develop AI agents for its clients. In an exchange filing, the IT major stated that the collaboration is aimed at developing industry-specific AI agents.

“This strategic collaboration reinforces the strength of our partnership and shared vision with Google Cloud to help enterprises scale AI adoption in alignment with their business objectives,” said Vijay Guntur, CTO and Head of Ecosystems at HCLTech.

Key focus areas of partnership

HCLTech said that, as part of the collaboration, its AI force platform will integrate with Google Gemini’s models and Gemini Code Assist to build products for software development and IT operations.

“Additional offerings include Unified Migrations, including Oracle, SAP, and VMware transformation to Google Cloud and Security transformation.”

ALSO READ Central Bank of India partners with IIFL Finance for co-lending loans

Furthermore, HCLTech said that as part of the collaboration, it will launch physical AI innovation hubs at its key global locations. Additionally, Infosys will expand its Google Cloud-certified workforce from the current 12,000 to over 35,000 within three years.

Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud, said that with over 23,000 Google Cloud-trained experts, HCLTech is bringing Gemini Enterprise to more customers through its industry solutions.

HCLTech share price

India’s IT stock continues to be hit by AI risk and the cannibalisation of traditional software by the latest models, such as Anthropic’s Claude. While HCLTech’s stock closed flat on Thursday, in the last one month the company’s share price has declined by 8 per cent.

HCLTech management has been quite vocal about the relative strength of the company’s business mix to manage the impact of AI. An HSBC report states that HCLTech’s recent deal wins and good exit rate could result in a guidance range of 4.5-6.5%.

HSBC stated that since there are no high-frequency data to counter the AI narrative, the most important catalyst for the company is likely to be FY27 guidance. “ We expect companies to shift away from ‘beat-and-raise’ guidance to more ‘realistic to even aggressive’ guidance,”, the report said.