HCLTech has delivered its much awaited results and also announced a dividend for its investors. Much in line with the street estimates the IT major delivered a single digit growth for its consolidated revenue and net profit. However, the company has announced its highest dividend amount for FY26.

Here are all the details you need to know about the payout and record date

HCLTech: Dividend Rs 24 per share

For FY26, the company’s board has announced an interim dividend of Rs 24 per equity share of Rs 2 each. This marks the fourth dividend payout by the company for the financial year ending 2026.

The full year dividend amount now stands at Rs 60, with Rs 24 per share for the reporting quarter, and Rs 36 per share over the previous three quarters (Rs 12 per share every quarter).

HCLTech: Dividend Record date

The IT major has fixed the record date of Saturday, April 25 for the payment of the aforementioned interim dividend. This means if an investor does not appear in the company’s record books on or before this date they would not be entitled to receive the dividend.

Eligible shareholders shall receive the dividend by May 5, the company said in its filing.

HCLTech: Q4FY26 Financial Performance

HCLTech’s consolidated net profit for Q4FY26 was pegged at Rs 4,488 crore, rising over 4% against Rs 4,307 crore reported in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, the company’s net profit rose 10% from Rs 4,067 crore.

The company’s revenue for the reporting quarter stood at Rs 33, 981 crore, increasing more than 12% from Rs 30,246 crore reported in Q4FY25. Sequentially the profit delivered a muted growth rising just 0.32% from Rs 33,872 crore reported in Q3FY26.

HCLTech: Management Commentary

Commenting on the company’s financial performance, C Vijayakumar CEO & Managing Director of HCLTech said “HCLTech delivered superior revenue growth of 3.9% in constant currency, 10 bps below our guidance and 17.2% operating margin within our guidance, in a year marked by uncertain demand environment.”

He added, ” During the quarter, our performance came below our expectations due to softness in certain parts of our business due to lower discretionary spend and delayed decision making. Our new AI-led service offerings are getting traction in the market and is reflected in annualized Advanced AI revenues crossing $620 million in Q4. Our 1 priority in FY27 is to ensure the company is positioned right to take advantage of AI opportunities for multi decade value creation.”

HCLTech: Share Price

The company’s stock closed Tuesday’s trade at Rs 1,439, up 0.75% from its previous close. Over the past five trading sessions the stock has declined by more than 1%, while over the past one month the stock has delivered a return of nearly 6%.

So far in 2026, the stock has declined by 3%.