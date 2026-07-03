HCLTech has signed a strategic partnership with a Europe-headquartered Fortune Global 50 company to build an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven operating model for its global digital workplace and enterprise network services. HCLTech in its regulatory filing said that the deal is valued at an estimated $1.14 billion during the initial six-year term.

The company said that the agreement will help transform and manage the client’s global digital workplace and enterprise networks using AI-led solutions.

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HCLTech wins fresh mandate

The initial term of the contract will run from July 2026 to December 2031. Both companies can extend the agreement for another five years.

The company also said the contract is entirely a net new business, meaning it is not an extension or renewal of an existing engagement.

HCLTech did not disclose the name of the customer but said it is a Europe-headquartered Fortune Global 50 company.

ALSO READ HCLTech unveils AI agents on Gemini Enterprise with Google Cloud, ServiceNow

Earlier this month, HCLTech expanded its collaboration with Google Cloud and ServiceNow to help enterprises adopt AI agents on the Gemini Enterprise platform. The company said it has launched a suite of enterprise AI solutions that combine Google’s Gemini AI models with ServiceNow’s workflow platform to automate business operations across manufacturing, field services, customer experience and IT operations.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company. In its release, the company said it has more than 227,000 employees across 60 countries and delivers industry-leading capabilities in AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, supported by a broad portfolio of technology services and products.

It works with clients across major sectors, providing industry-specific solutions for financial services, manufacturing, life sciences and healthcare, technology and services, semiconductors, telecom and media, retail and CPG, mobility, and public services. In FY26, the company’s consolidated revenue totaled $14.7 billion.

HCLTech Share price

The share price of HCLTech has declined 34.11% so far this year.