IT firm, Happiest Minds Technologies has raised its revenue growth outlook for FY27 to 12.5%, up from its earlier estimate of 10%, citing strong momentum from its AI-led strategy and growing demand across sectors such as financial services, healthcare, hi-tech and manufacturing.

Following the announcement, the share price of Happiest mind closed in green on Tuesday, surging 17.85% in the intraday trade from the previous close.

The company added that the momentum could also help it aim for around 15% growth in FY28.

“Having completed its assessment, the Company is happy to announce a revision of its FY27 growth expectation to 12.5%, up from the earlier 10%. This reflects the company’s confidence that its AI-First strategy and broader portfolio of strategic initiatives are generating measurable traction ahead of prior expectations. The Company also believes this growth will establish a solid foundation for FY28, where it aspires to achieve 15% growth,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

From generative AI push to ‘AI First’ strategy

The company highlighted that in March 2025, it had announced 10 strategic initiatives aimed at transforming its business and setting the foundation for a targeted revenue growth of 10% in constant currency over a four-year period.

One of these initiatives was the creation of Generative AI Business Services (GBS). The company said the unit has since expanded its capabilities and gained significant client acceptance.

Building on that momentum, Happiest Minds launched its AI First initiative on February 10, 2026, marking its 11th strategic initiative.

The company said the new initiative goes beyond earlier frameworks and aims to reorganise its operating model, service delivery and client engagement around artificial intelligence as the core driver of value creation.

Leadership comments on AI-driven growth

Ashok Soota, Chairman and Chief Mentor of Happiest Minds, said that the company is already seeing strong results from its AI-led strategy.

“Happiest Minds is witnessing accelerated growth driven by AI and other strategic initiatives. We are leading from the front with our AI-First strategy, which is already delivering measurable results and driving client transformations at scale. With this momentum, we are strongly positioned for sustained leadership in the AI-driven future of IT services,” he said.