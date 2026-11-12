Defence major Hindustan Aeronautics posted a double-digit rise in its Q2 FY27 net profit and revenue, as the company’s bottom line expanded 16% year-on-year in the July-September quarter of FY27 to Rs 1,935 crore from Rs 1,669 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

HAL’s revenue from operations for the second quarter of FY27 climbed 15% YoY to Rs 7,613 crore compared to Rs 6,628 crore in Q2 FY26.

Sequentially, its profit advanced 22% from Rs 1,589 crore, while the PSU’s topline grew 38% from Rs 5,515 crore in the trailing quarter.

HAL’s total expenses for the reporting period stood at Rs 6,132 crore, rising 16% YoY against Rs 5,296 crore in the same period last year.

(This is a developing story)