The Government of Gujarat on Thursday launched a comprehensive ‘Data Centre Policy‘ designed to position the state as India’s premier destination for hyperscale and colocation data centres, with a specific focus on supporting artificial intelligence (AI) workloads and high‑performance computing. The policy sets ambitious targets — attracting an estimated Rs 6 lakh crore of investment and enabling 7.5 GW of data‑centre capacity — and couples those goals with a wide package of fiscal and non‑fiscal incentives, streamlined approvals and sustainability requirements.

According to a press release from the Gujarat Chief Minister’s office (CMO), the policy lays out a clear vision to build a scalable, secure and sustainable digital‑infrastructure ecosystem that anchors the nation’s digital economy and attracts global cloud providers and hyperscalers. Gujarat intends to leverage its existing strengths — abundant renewable power, reliable round‑the‑clock electricity, and growing international connectivity — to offer a hyperscale‑ready governance framework and investor‑friendly operating environment.

“Gujarat is the first state to bring this policy. We are confident it will attract investments of Rs 6 lakh crore, create 7.5 GW of data centre capacity and generate significant employment,” Chief Secretary MK Das said at the unveiling in Gandhinagar, underlining the state’s aim to become a national hub for cloud, AI and digital services.

गुजरात की एक और ऐतिहासिक पहल! डेटा सेंटर पॉलिसी लॉन्च करने वाला देश का पहला राज्य बना गुजरात। डिजिटल इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर, निवेश और नवाचार के नए युग की ओर बढ़ता गुजरात, विकसित भारत की मजबूत नींव रख रहा है। pic.twitter.com/Th3YyqLzEA — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) July 9, 2026

Financial incentives, fiscal support package for data centre in Gujarat

To accelerate investment, the policy provides a comprehensive mix of fiscal incentives. Key measures include a 2.5 per cent capital subsidy on eligible fixed capital investment in the Dholera region (claimable within ten years), and an interest subsidy of up to 4% on term loans for ten years, capped at Rs 25 crore annually. Operational cost relief is addressed through a power tariff subsidy of Rs 1 per unit for twenty years and 100% reimbursement of electricity duty for the same period.

Tax‑related incentives include SGST reimbursements on plant and machinery, building infrastructure and eligible services for up to twenty years, along with full exemptions on stamp duty and registration fees for land transactions. Total incentives are capped at 75% of eligible fixed capital investment and are to be disbursed over a 20‑year horizon, aiming to strike a balance between investor appeal and fiscal sustainability.

Beyond fiscal support, the policy offers a suite of non‑fiscal facilitations intended to make Gujarat hyperscaler‑ready. These include fast‑tracked approvals via a single‑window clearance mechanism on the Investor Facilitation Portal and the DST Incentive Management Portal, relaxations in building norms (FSI, parking and ground coverage), provision for dual power feeders, open access permissions, and facilitation for distribution licences.

Today, Gujarat has taken a defining step toward powering the Digital India initiative. Inspired by the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi, we proudly launched the 'Viksit Gujarat Data Center Policy 2026-2029' today at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. This… pic.twitter.com/RRUka9A7F8 — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) July 9, 2026

Sustainability and green power requirements form a core part of the policy: projects availing incentives must source at least 51% of their electricity from renewable sources. Capital assistance is also available for captive desalination plants to address long‑term water needs, reflecting a recognition that sustainable water and power solutions are essential to large data‑centre operations.

Gujarat to have 2 operational cable landing stations

To strengthen the supporting digital infrastructure, the state is planning enhanced international connectivity P Bharati, Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, said Gujarat will soon have two operational cable landing stations, with another project expected to be announced shortly. These landing stations are aimed at significantly boosting the state’s appeal to global cloud and data operators by reducing latency and improving network resilience.

The policy also emphasises ecosystem development: it encourages collaboration among industry, academia, startups and technology providers to stimulate innovation in cloud services, AI, and high‑performance computing. It seeks to create high‑value jobs and clear skill‑development pathways in cloud engineering, cybersecurity and emerging technologies, reflecting an integrated approach to both capital investment and human‑resource development.

Officials highlighted the strategic opportunity while India generates nearly 20% of the world’s data, it accounts for only about 3% of global data‑centre capacity. As per ANI report, globally 12,000 data centres exist (approximately), with the United States and China holding nearly 70% of capacity — a gap Gujarat aims to help India narrow by attracting both domestic and international operators.

By offering long‑term power and tax incentives, streamlined governance and sustainability conditions, Gujarat’s policy seeks to make the state a competitive alternative for hyperscale’s weighing location decisions in South Asia. If the state achieves its 7.5 GW target, it would become a major pillar in India’s national data‑centre growth strategy and an enabler for local AI deployment and cloud‑native industries.