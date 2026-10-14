Fintech major Billionbrains Garage Ventures posted its consolidated net profit for Q2 FY27 at Rs 725 crore, advancing 54% year-on-year from Rs 471 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

The growth was driven by a 47% YoY jump in its consolidated revenue from operations, which stood at Rs 1,501 crore against Rs 1,019 crore reported in Q2 FY26. Groww reported its equity derivatives income fell on the back of CAS.

Groww net profit declines 1.3% sequentially

On a sequential basis, the online trading platform’s net profit posted a marginal decline of 1.3% against Rs 735 crore reported in the trailing quarter. Its topline was posted flat as compared to the preceding quarter.

Billiobrains Garage Ventures’ earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for the July- September quarter stood at Rs 969 crore, registering a 60% YoY growth from Rs 604 crore reported in the same quarter last year. However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, its EBITDA inched down from Rs 971 crore reported in Q1 FY27.

The company’s total expenses for the quarter surged 28% YoY to Rs 556 crore, up from Rs 432 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Groww transacting users jump 27% YoY

As of September 30, 2026, the stockbroker’s total transacting users stood at 2.4 crore, rising 27% YoY. The company’s total customer assets were posted at Rs 3.9 lakh crore, jumping 46% YoY.

“We added 11 lakh NTUs (new-to-users) during the quarter, propelled by primary market activity. 42 lakh users applied for equity IPOs via Groww, resulting in a 22% market share in total allotments,” Groww said in its press release.

Equity derivatives add most to revenue

Equity derivatives continue to comprise the majority of Groww’s total income, as the product held 44.8% income share for Q2 FY27. This was followed by a 17.4% contribution from stocks, and a 10.1% share from MTF.

Float added to 8.4% of its income mix, while 6.2% share came from commodity derivatives.” In Q2, we saw increased contribution from MTF (+5.5pp YoY), Commodity Derivatives (+6.0pp YoY), and Other Operating Income (facilitated by strong primary activity in the quarter), whereas Equity Derivatives activity was softer,” the company said in its investor presentation

Equity derivatives income down on CAS

The closing auction system affected Groww’s share of equity derivatives in the total income, as it fell by 12.2% driven by market adjustments. “We believe this will recover once the recommendations from SEBI’s consultation paper go into effect,” Groww said in its statement.

On a QoQ basis, equity derivatives revenue fell 14.3%, attributed to CAS. The company said that the fall was in line with the industry standard.

Groww share price

Groww’s stock was down nearly 1% in Wednesday’s intraday trading session. Over the past one month, its share price has fallen 4%, while over the past six months its stock has declined by 4.45%.