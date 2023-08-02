scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Growth strategy to pivot around self-employed customer segments: Sundaram Home Finance 

The city-based company reported a 21.4 per cent rise on its net profit for the April-June 2023 quarter at Rs 57.42 crore, from Rs 47.26 crore registered in the corresponding period of last year.

Written by PTI
Updated:
Sundaram Home Finance 
"The growth in disbursements has been driven by our focus on expanding into remote towns in South India," company Managing Director Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy said.

Sundaram Home Finance, the wholly owned subsidiary of Sundaram Finance Ltd, would continue to pivot around self-employed customer segments as part of its growth strategy, a top official said on Wednesday. The city-based company reported a 21.4 per cent rise on its net profit for the April-June 2023 quarter at Rs 57.42 crore, from Rs 47.26 crore registered in the corresponding period of last year.

Also Read

Disbursements made during the quarter under review grew by 38.6 per cent to Rs 1,103.51 crore from Rs 795.69 crore registered in the corresponding period of last year. “The growth in disbursements has been driven by our focus on expanding into remote towns in South India,” company Managing Director Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy said.

Also Read

“Tier two and three towns are growing at a fast clip and we see this trend continuing in the near term. Over the last 12 months, we have opened up branches in a number of new locations. Our growth strategy will be to continue to pivot around self-employed customer segments and smaller towns,” he said on the company’s outlook. During the quarter ended June 30,2023 the company opened eight new branches in Tier II and III towns, the company said.

Also Read
More Stories on
industry news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 02-08-2023 at 12:54 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS