Grasim Industries to launch paints business under the name ‘Birla Opus’

Grasim Industries Ltd, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, on Thursday unveiled the brand name of its paints business as ‘Birla Opus’. The market launch of Birla Opus is scheduled for Q4FY24, the company said in a regulatory filing. “Grasim will offer a full suite of high-quality products in the decorative paints segment,” it said.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, said, “Our foray into decorative paints is a strategic portfolio choice that enables us to tap into a high-growth market and expand our presence in the vibrant Indian consumer landscape. Our paints business will build on the power and trust associated with the Aditya Birla brand. The Company has over the last couple of years built a strong foundation to enable a successful business launch. We endeavour to become a profitable No. 2 player in the coming years and announcing our brand name is the first of many steps that will follow in this direction.”

Ahead of the launch, Grasim has piloted the painting services in key metros and introduced a range of imported wood finishes. It has already set up a R&D facility in Maharashtra.

Also Read Demand for AI jobs down by 60% in the past year

Grasim had previously committed an investment of Rs 10,000 crore towards setting up the paints business. The company’s manufacturing plants located in Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, will have a total capacity of 1,332 million litres per annum (MLPA), and will serve demand centres across the country.

The current estimated value of India’s decorative paints industry is Rs 70,000 crore. The paints industry is witnessing double digit growth year-on-year driven by rising consumer aspirations and the government’s push towards ‘Housing for All’.

Grasim Industries is a producer of viscose, diversified chemicals, linen yarn and fabrics in India. The company recently entered the paints business and set up six plants across pan India locations. Grasim has also launched ‘Birla Pivot’, the B2B online marketplace for building materials. Through its subsidiaries, UltraTech Cement and Aditya Birla Capital, it is also a prominent cement producer and a diversified financial services player.