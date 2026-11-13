Grasim Industries reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 234 crore for Q2 FY27. This comes against a net profit of Rs 594 crore in Q2 FY26. During the quarter, the company recorded exceptional charges of Rs 767 crore for impairment and temporarily suspended operations of its joint venture, AVNB, in Canada, which dragged its bottom line into the red.

On a consolidated basis, the company’s revenue from operations expanded 26% year-on-year to Rs 50,105 crore compared to Rs 39,899 crore in the year-ago period. The momentum for topline was driven by volume growth, favourable product mix and stable domestic realisation, despite geopolitical issues and higher input & logistics costs, the company said in its exchange filing.

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Grasim Industries EBITDA up 25%

On the operational side, Grasim’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the second quarter of FY27 rose 25% YoY to Rs 6,513 crore against Rs 5,217 crore in the same period last year. Improvement in the cellulosic staple fibres, building materials and financial services businesses drove the EBITDA rise.

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Grasim Industries standalone profit jumps threefold

On a standalone basis, Grasim’s Q2 FY27 net profit jumped nearly threefold to Rs 2,306 crore from Rs 805 crore in Q2 FY26. Grasim Industries’ standalone revenue grew 33% YoY to Rs 12,746 crore compared to Rs 9.610 crore in the second quarter of FY26.

“We believe that for this quarter, Standalone results reflect actual underlying performance of the Company, as compared to Consolidated results. The dividend from UltraTech of Rs 3,968 crore. is cash received by the Company, which is accounted in Standalone results, however, gets eliminated in Consolidated results,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

Grasim Industries cellulosic fibres revenue rises 29%

Aditya Birla Group’s Grasim Industries’ revenue from its cellulosic fibres segment grew 29% YoY in Q2 FY27 to Rs 5,344 crore, driven by volume growth & favourable product mix. Income from chemicals rose 15% YoY, led by Chlorine derivatives & resilience in Caustic-soda. However, EBITDA in this vertical fell 11% YoY, driven by high power costs in Caustic and lower profitability in Specialty Chemicals business.

Revenue from its core cement business advanced 19% YoY to Rs 23,295 crore drive by volume growth of 12.9% YoY to 38.2 million tons.

Grasim Industries share price

On November 13, the stock of Grasim Industries ended on the NSE at Rs 3,034, down 2.6% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its stock has delivered a return of more than 4%, while over the past six months, its share price has increased 4%.